ST. JOHNSBURY — The town called in an ice breaker on Thursday to help clear the jam on the Passumpsic River.
From the riverbank near Blake Jenkins Painting Inc. and TJ Mold & Tool Machine Shop south of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, an excavator operator stretched the arm with a clawed bucket out over the river into the thick chunks of ice.
Little to no open water appears on the river from the area near the Veterans Bridge north to the Concord Avenue bridge. It’s a white debris field of snow and ice.
The excavator, owned and operated by Blow & Cote out of Morrisville, was brought to the scene to break up the jammed ice and open waterways for a more free-flowing river.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said there aren’t many “long-stick” excavators in the state and St. Johnsbury is fortunate that the Blow & Cote machine was available. He said it typically sits on standby in Montpelier for ice jam service.
Whitehead said in the six years he’s been serving as town manager the town has never needed to use an excavator to break up river ice.
Because of the thickness of the ice, Whitehead said the town decided to be “proactive” and get things moving on the river in case the weather doesn’t bring conditions to move things along naturally. If the jam were to get worse it could lead to flooding and damaged bridges.
The plan was to break up the ice nearest the bridge and the monitor to see if more excavator work is needed.
The ice-filled river has seen a lot of activity lately as two weeks ago an ice jam on the Moose River broke, sending a huge amount of ice and water gushing downstream, under the Concord Avenue Bridge and into the confluence with the Passumpsic.
The ice damaged a sewer main that runs under the Moose River near Concord Avenue. It is estimated the broken main potentially released up to a half-million gallons of untreated sewage into the Passumpsic River.
The town was able to finish installing a temporary fix on Saturday that requires a diesel generator, pump, and temporary sewer lines running from near the water’s edge in Fred Mold Park, above ground and along the Concord Avenue bridge, turning onto Elm Street and then rejoining the sewer line through a manhole between Elm Street and the river.
The sewer line serves a sizeable portion of town stretching from the bridge all the way north to Green Mountain Mall, including Memorial Drive, NVRH, Breezy Hill, Pleasant Street, Farmer Drive, and other surrounding areas.
While it mostly ran under the river bed, Whitehead said some of the pipe was exposed at the bottom of the river.
Coincidentally, the pipe was slated to be replaced this summer. Whitehead said the work is part of the ongoing CSO work in the Gilman Drive area being done by J.A. McDonald. The new sewer pipe will be installed deeper by drilling through the ledge under the river. Whitehead said the pipe boring work will be moved up earlier in J.A. McDonald’s schedule than what was earlier planned.
