The Town of St. Johnsbury continues to pour money into the Main Street Armory renovation project.
And they clearly have the cash to do it.
“I am asking that we move $30,000 from the Armory reserves to unrestricted reserves and then an additional $45,000 from the un-allocated reserves — both of which to be earmarked for the Armory project,” said Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak as he requested the funding during Monday’s select board meeting.
“As we bring on the historians and the archaeological consultant we need to have funding available,” said Kasprzak.
Kasprzak has repeatedly approached the board for additional funding for the project aimed at cleaning up the Armory site of environmental contaminants and renovating the building into a new police station and dispatch center for the town.
Kasprzak told the board he consulted with Town Finance Officer Lesley Russ and Town Manager Chad Whitehead before making Monday’s request.
“We truly believe we have adequate reserves and that this is a responsible request in order to keep this project moving forward,” said Kasprzak. “I think in the past, you know, over the last year, I’ve come several times in the increments of either $10,000 or maybe $30,000 and I thought it would be appropriate to ask for something a little more sizable as we’re ramping our efforts up.”
Town Manager Whitehead then updated the board on the town’s reserve account balances.
“Just so the board is aware — in the general fund unrestricted reserves — we have over $500,000 in that,” said Whitehead.
The board approved the $75,000 request unanimously.
The estimated cost of the project, including the site clean-up, is about $5 million dollars.
The town is also pursuing a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state and a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help pay for the project.
The 104-year-old Armory at 1249 Main St. has been closed for years due to environmental contamination including asbestos, lead and PCBs. The Armory, which opened in 1917, was closed by the town in 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.