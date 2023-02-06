Town Escapes Bone-Chilling Weekend With No Major Incidents

Littleton's weather alert safety plan implemented for Friday and Saturday because dangerously low temperatures (the wind chill locally hit nearly 50 below) was a test run that can be quickly adopted for similar weather in the future. While Friday and Saturday were cold, Littleton Fire Rescue call volume was average and there were no major incidents. (Contributed image)
LITTLETON — The town of Littleton had a plan in place to protect vulnerable residents from Friday and Saturday’s brutal weather, which brought wind gusts that dropped temperatures to around 50 below zero.
On both days, the Littleton Public Library and Littleton Area Senior Center were opened as warming centers.
The town welfare department was ready to put people up at local motels.
Littleton Fire Rescue was on standby if a mass shelter was needed from a heating outage or other emergency.
On Monday, Chad Miller, deputy chief for LFR, said neither the library nor the senior center experienced an influx of people, and the weekend, while posing a danger, was relatively uneventful.
“They were going to check in if they felt like it was getting busy or overwhelming, and I didn’t hear from them at all,” he said.
LFR was ready to put people up at a shelter if the need arose or at a motel if one or two people were at risk.
“We didn’t end up having to do any of that, which was good,” said Miller. “And for call volume, we had our normal call volume. We had a few extra calls dealing with water, broken pipes, water leaks and that type of stuff from the cold, but nothing really devastating to any type of property that I’m aware of.”
According to some news reports, the wind chill was cold that it was off the charts in some areas, but the fact that it was only 24 to 48 hours of extreme cold was a plus, he said.
It was LFR’s first run-through with its weather alert plan and the measures put in place will be a model if ever needed in the future.
“It’s not something I’ve ever done before,” said Miller. “We never had to set up any warming centers or be aware of them. I’ve done other types of shelters, not often, but I’ve had to. This was something new. It’s drilling down a little bit, dusting off the plans, and figuring out what are we going to do and how are are going to manage it.”
The plan made for good awareness for those at all levels of government to work together and to coordinate and communicate together, he said.
“It’s a little bit of a mini-drill,” said Miller. “It’s always good to make sure we’re all on the same type of page. I was thankful that we spent some time preparing. If we were unprepared, we probably would have been scrambling.”
