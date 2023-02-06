Town Escapes Bone-Chilling Weekend With No Major Incidents

Littleton's weather alert safety plan implemented for Friday and Saturday because dangerously low temperatures (the wind chill locally hit nearly 50 below) was a test run that can be quickly adopted for similar weather in the future. While Friday and Saturday were cold, Littleton Fire Rescue call volume was average and there were no major incidents. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — The town of Littleton had a plan in place to protect vulnerable residents from Friday and Saturday’s brutal weather, which brought wind gusts that dropped temperatures to around 50 below zero.

On both days, the Littleton Public Library and Littleton Area Senior Center were opened as warming centers.

