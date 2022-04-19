Town Expected To Replace Kent Fountain

LANCASTER — The Kent Fountain can not be reassembled.
The 130-year-old fountain was damaged beyond repair after a car accident last month and will have to be replaced.
The town’s insurance provider, Primex, made the determination following an in-person inspection last week.
“It is felt we won’t be able to repair it,” Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson told the Select Board on Monday.
The town will submit a price estimate for fountain replacement to Primex at a later date.
The historic granite fountain was toppled in a single-vehicle crash on March 20 and the pieces are being stored on pallets at the town sandpit.
Located outside of the post office, it was given to the town by the sons of the late Richard Kent, a downtown merchant and general store owner for nearly 60 years.
Gaetjens-Oleson suggested that pieces of the fountain could be re-purposed for other uses, such as an expanded veterans monument in Centennial Park to recognize those who served in more recent conflicts.
“There’s the potential to use that stone for the benefit of the town,” he said, noting that decisions will be made in consultation of the Kent family. “We’ll engage family members so they have some knowledge of what we’re doing and hopefully we will have their blessing as well.”
CROSSWALKS
Town officials have asked the state Department of Transportation to waive flashing light requirements for crosswalks as part of a Main Street resurfacing project.
In a letter dated Dec. 21, 2021, DOT called for Lancaster to eliminate one crosswalk by Walgreens Pharmacy and to install flashing lights and 20-foot parking restrictions at four others (two in the area of Centennial Park, one by Scorpios Pizza, and one by the Coos Motor Inn).
The flashing lights would cost $2,500 each and two would be required per crosswalk.
They would be pedestrian-activated, and each activation would trigger the flashing lights for a brief duration.
Following a site walk conducted by Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, Police Chief Tim Charbonneau and Highway Foreman Tim Brown, the town asked DOT to lift the flashing light requirement.
“We were not inclined to want to put these [warning lights] in the park section of the downtown,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
If DOT maintains the requirement and no action is taken, the crosswalks would be eliminated as part of an upcoming Main Street resurfacing project.
According to DOT, the purpose of the changes is to improve pedestrian safety along the busy Route 2/Route 3 corridor where traffic volume is approximately 11,000 vehicles per day, on average.
FUNDS ACCEPTED
The Select Board voted 3-0 to accept $130,000 in grant funding.
The NHDES Asset Management Grant program awarded $80,000 to fund additional long-term asset management planning and the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Locality Equipment Matching Program Grant provided $50,000 which will offset the cost of a new ambulance approved by town meeting voters in March.
APPOINTMENTS MADE
The Select Board approved the following four appointments to the Planning Board: Maggie Jones and Vicki Gibbs as regular members and Greg Westcott and Ericka Canales as alternates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.