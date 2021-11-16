LYNDON — The Select Board has expressed interest in acquiring the Sanborn Bridge.
Last week they directed Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton to contact bridge owners, Arthur and Jeanne Elliott, and gather more information on purchasing the historic span.
Why buy the bridges? It would boost a grassroots effort to turn the town’s five covered bridges into economic engines.
That initiative — led by Gratton and Sarah Lafferty, the president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce — would promote and preserve the historic spans. Through a lot of work and some creative thinking, they believe the bridges can help to reinvigorate tourism and culture.
The Sanborn Bridge is key to those plans, Gratton said.
Located downtown and closed to traffic, the Sanborn could be paired with parking, retail, tourism info and pedestrian amenities.
In addition to being noteworthy — it’s one of the last Paddleford truss bridges in the Twin States — it can be accessed through municipal land. The town owns .86 acres to the south of the bridge.
Permissions have been granted to remove a tree next to the bridge, to prevent damage and improve visibility.
Acquiring the Sanborn Bridge would be part of a larger effort.
Gratton and Lafferty are in the process of collecting information and seeking out grant funding to address the five bridges (Chamberlain, Miller’s Run, Randall, Schoolhouse and Sanborn). It’s the second most-covered bridges in a Vermont community after Montgomery, which has six.
The Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a study to determine the structural needs of the five bridges.
Meanwhile there are multiple grants in play.
The Kingdom Trails Association recently awarded a $2,500 mini-grant to paint Schoolhouse bridge, place holiday wreaths on all bridges, and install interpretive signage at Miller’s Run, Schoolhouse and Sanborn Bridge.
Meanwhile, Gratton is preparing grant applications for a Vermont Arts Council “Animating Infrastructure Grant” (up to $15,000) to support an art installation at Schoolhouse Bridge, and the Preservation Trust of Vermont’s “Bruhn Revitalization Grants” (increments of $50,000 and $100,000) to address Sanborn Bridge.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont could also provide funding through the Freeman Foundation (up to $50,000). Those funds are awarded and no application is required.
What’s more, the Chamberlain Bridge is monitored by VTrans and improvements may eventually be funded through the Town Highway Bridge Program, which would require a 10 percent local match with no project cap. The town will reach out to VTrans to determine if the bridge is on the state’s project list.
In anticipation of a tight 2022 budget, the Select Board has advised Gratton not to seek out grants with matching fund requirements at this time. That includes VTrans’ Transportation Alternatives Grant (up to $300,000) which would require a $75,000 local match.
Gratton suggested the town could collect information and build community support in preparation for a Transportation Alternatives Grant application next year.
ZONING ADMINISTRATOR HIRED
Erik Voegtlin has been hired as zoning administrator.
Voegtlin previously served as zoning administrator in Newport (from October 2020 to November 2021) and Barton (since September), according to Linkedin.
He is a 19-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, was Newport Harbormaster from May 2019 through November 2021, and worked as Newport Harbormaster and an alpine ski instructor, according to Linkedin.
In September, the Board of Selectmen agreed to divide the Zoning and Planning Administrator job into two positions in response to a growing workload in both areas.
The newly-created position will issue and approve permits, enforce permit conditions and town ordinances, take complaints, field questions and collect fees.
Having a dedicated zoning administrator would allow the town to increase permit oversight and zoning compliance, which can be time-consuming.
Prior to the creation of the zoning administrator position, there had been demand for increased zoning enforcement. The tipping point occurred over the summer, when two issues boiled over. Neighbors protested a Northeast Kingdom Human Services facility on Cornerstone Lane, where unpermitted work took place over several months, while others demanded a crackdown on blighted properties, which were in violation of the town’s nuisance structure ordinance.
Meanwhile the current Zoning and Planning Administrator, Nicole Gratton, would stay on as planning administrator. That role will be expanded to include more economic development and grant writing duties, allowing the town to tackle bigger projects such as flood mitigation efforts, town building improvements, and economic development initiatives.
ZONING CHANGES
The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on proposed updates to the town’s zoning by-laws on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
They will put forward changes to the zoning by-laws (20 definition changes, 28 new definitions), the land-use matrix (decreasing the number of classifications from 74 to 46 and the number of zoning districts from 10 to 7), and seven proposed changes to the Lyndon zoning map.
All of the suggested changes will be posted for public review on the town website (www.lyndonvt.org).
The Planning Commission will decide later this month if the public hearing will also consider proposed changes to minimum requirements to development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.