Town Faces Challenge As Storage Space Runs Short

In Bethlehem, space has become a rare commodity.
In short, the town is running out of storage space, some of it for critical needs, for some of its departments.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, April Hibberd, the Select Board’s liaison to the police department, said she recently spoke with Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and said he’s in “crisis mode.”
“He has an office space full of evidence and he has nowhere to store it,” he said.
At the town garage is a container that could be used, but at the moment it’s full of items from town hall, said Hibberd.
Moving some containers now would only result in them sinking into the snow and the mud when mud season arrives said Select Board Member Veronica Morris.
“The storage around town is a nightmare,” she said.
“There is none,” said Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain.
The highway department is busting at the rafters, the fire department has things stuffed outside, and the police department has a container by the old transfer station with random things in it, said Morris.
The police department previously swapped out some space with Town Clerk Mary Jackson for a larger space and now Jackson doesn’t have enough space to put her own items, said Morris.
A partial solution could be getting creative and doing something different with the rather large space on the first floor of town hall, she said.
At the same time, there are many requirements for the particular storage of police evidence and town vote ballots, said Morris.
“There are these very particular requirements that are problematic,” she said. “We just can’t build a closet. I can imagine that one of these days [DeMoranville] will have something like a snowmobile that he’s going to have to store as evidence and that’s going to be a nightmare unto itself. I’ve heard that there have been large items.”
Another small solution could be using the stage area of the upper floor for storage where town board meetings take place.
And yet another, more long-term, solution could be to call in a pro.
“I wonder if we would benefit from an interior designer or an architect, somebody who can do interior organizing and layout kind of stuff,” said Morris. “Can we make that secured storage or does that need to be unsecured storage and if we need to have secured storage how can we have slightly bigger … People who have skill in that I think is worth paying for because it could really solve some problems … At the police department, we know they’re shoe-horned into that space, and it’s pretty unpleasant. Is there anything we can do for him in the short term and solve storage as a broader issue? Because it’s definitely an issue.”
Caplain suggested the possibility of renting a storage container for a few months.
In hiring a professional, that person could speak with town department heads about their needs to arrive at the best space configuration, said Morris.
“I don’t want to take anybody’s space away at the drop of a hat,” she said. “That would mess up everything.”
The town is also holding on to some items it doesn’t need and it shouldn’t be the custodian for some of them, said Morris.
“Let’s see what we can move on with,” she said.
