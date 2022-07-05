Town Forest Financing Falling Into Place For Purchase

BURKE — Financing is falling into place for the acquisition of two parcels of property to serve as community forests.
Sufficient funding to purchase the properties in West Burke, known as Willywoods, and East Burke, known as the North Pasture, seemed in doubt following a meeting with the select board in May at which the conservation commission made a request for some of the towns $408,000 in ARPA funds to purchase the properties.
The ask was for $77,000 to help buy the North Pasture land and $75,000 to help purchase Willywoods. The board determined it would only commit $40,000 total toward the acquisition of property for community forests.
The commissioners left the meeting not sure of their next move, hoping to find a path toward the acquisition of the land.
The North Pasture land, owned by Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter, is 103 acres. It’s accessed from Victory Road. Prior to the May meeting, private donations, grants and money from the conservation fund had raised about $45,000, leaving a $77,000 shortfall.
The property in West Burke is 286 acres.
At town meeting both the East Burke and West Burke community forest proposals received significant majority support from voters. According to the nonbinding resolutions, the land would be preserved for “recreation opportunities, education, public access, open space, scenic values, forestry, wildlife habitat, and water quality.”
Following the meeting in May, Conservation Commissioner Cathi Wheeler said there were two or three weeks of feeling discouraged. Commission Chair Elise Lawson said she felt like she had let the town down.
But then organizations involved in the effort and the commission considered their options and opportunities.
“Nothing is for sure yet,” said Lawson, “but the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board is going to let the Trust for Public Land ask for most of the funds so that we (commission) can use all the (ARPA) funds we have in the North Pasture.”
Lawson said the Trust for Public Land, and in particular, Kate Warner and Hayden Smith, have been very helpful in making the land acquisition possible. The Trust for Public Land has been guiding the process toward the acquisition of the West Burke property.
“I’m very confident this is going to happen,” she said.
The $40,000 in ARPA funds added to what had already been raised for the North Pasture was recently bolstered by significant private donations. The commission is over 90 percent of the way toward funding completion for the North Pasture.
“It’s pretty exciting given where we were just two months ago,” said Conservation Commissioner Kevin Mack, who called the opportunity to acquire both pieces of property for use as community forests “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Lawson said the fundraising efforts are ongoing. The commission applied for another grant through Athletic Brewing, which gives money toward recreational endeavors, and Dirt Church Brewing Co. in East Haven is going to offer some support. On Aug. 12, a dollar from every pint sold will go to North Pasture purchase.
“I just really wanted to make it work for Burke,” said Lawson. “I’m so thankful to the organizations who are helping us and the people who have donated.”
