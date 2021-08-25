The Town of St. Johnsbury got a little push-back on its Armory redevelopment plans Monday.
A public bond vote on Sept. 14 will ask the voters to approve the borrowing of $5.4 million dollars to pay for the renovation of the long-shuttered building at 1249 Main Street into a new police station and dispatch center.
The total cost of the project - which includes an expensive environmental clean-up of the site - is estimated to be over $5.8 million dollars. But the town has already reduced that cost by nearly $500,000 by landing a large grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Town officials say they will continue to seek other grant funding opportunities to further reduce the cost to the taxpayers.
But some residents at Monday’s public input session at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center questioned the cost and wisdom of the project.
“This proposal for almost $6 million dollars to renovate the armory is not going over well with people that I’m associated with,” said St. Johnsbury resident Bill Vermeulen.
Another town resident, Joanna Hastings, told the select board that renovating the building was not the best approach.
“Renovation projects in the town of St. Johnsbury have not gone well,” said Hastings. “This building - for example - ended up having all sorts of issues…We had pipes freeze and we had leaky roofs. There’s still issues.”
Hastings also cited renovation issues at the St. Johnsbury School and the Caledonia County Court House and said she was concerned that St. Johnsbury taxpayers would be spending that much money now on a new home for the police department and dispatch center when a new home for the St. Johnsbury Fire Department is also needed.
Hastings suggested building a combination facility to house all three departments under one roof.
“That would be the best use,” said Hastings. “Because at this point we’re looking at a $5.4 million dollar bond and a few years down the road we’re going to have to fund another bond to build a fire station.”
Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak responded to Hasting’s concerns.
“We think that we can do both projects in a similar cost to the taxpayers,” said Kasprzak.
Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy then read a statement from the board.
“It is important for St Johnsbury voters to understand that their approval in the bond vote does not obligate the town to move forward on this project,” said Oddy. “Before we commit to construction, the select board will still need to authorize contracts and debt associated with the project. Bond approval simply gives the board the ability to move forward.”
“The select board is committed to working with our town management team to continue to apply for favorable funding opportunities, many of which require bond approval to be competitive. We will advance this project IF it is in the best interests of the taxpayers of St Johnsbury. Staff from the Town Manager’s office as well as our consultants have put considerable effort into developing the project, and have included the board and the public through this entire process, and we are confident they will continue to do so as the project progresses.”
The Armory, which opened in 1917, also housed the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department for many years until it was closed by the town in 2009 due to environmental contamination at the site.
If the bond is approved, construction on the project could begin as soon as next year.
A second public hearing on the project will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., at the Welcome Center.
