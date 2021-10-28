ST. JOHNSBURY — A multi-million dollar infrastructure project underway in town just got a big influx of federal funding.
The project is part of the town’s ongoing effort to separate stormwater and sewer systems. J.A. McDonald is on the job on Gilman Avenue. Work there should conclude before winter, with adjacent streets being addressed next spring. The cost is $8.8 million and includes water system upgrades.
J.A. McDonald got started on Gilman Avenue in August. At the time the understanding was that part of the funding would come from the Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund, which Town Manager Chad Whitehead said offered extremely favorable rates and loan forgiveness.
But what the town just got was even better.
On Oct. 21, Governor Phil Scott announced that St. Johnsbury was one of four municipalities to be awarded a portion of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help eliminate combined sewer overflows. The town’s ongoing separation project aims to do just that.
St. Johnsbury’s portion of the $10 million is $3,340,000.
“Investing in sewer and stormwater infrastructure is a top priority for my administration because it’s good for both our environment and the economy,” said Governor Scott. “Investments like this can be transformative for municipalities, and it’s exactly the type of initiative we should be pursuing with the rare opportunity this one-time federal funding provides.”
Combined sewer systems collect sewage and stormwater in the same pipe before sending it to a wastewater treatment plant. CSOs work fine under normal conditions, but when strong storms hit, runoff from rain and snowmelt can overwhelm a system’s capacity. When this happens, system operators are forced to divert some of the untreated wastewater into lakes and rivers via outfall pipes to prevent sewage backups into basements or onto roadways.
In St. Johnsbury, multiple pipes direct overflow wastewater into the Passumpsic River. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources monitors incidents of overflow. During a heavy rain event on July 1, 2020, up to 100,000 gallons of overflow dumped into points along the Passumpsic River.
Since 1990, Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation has been working with municipalities to eliminate 75 percent of Vermont’s CSO outfall points, reducing the number from 178 to 44.
Eliminating discharges will improve the water quality of streams and lakes, noted a release from the governor’s office.
There are 11 municipalities in Vermont that still have CSOs. Municipalities have invested millions of dollars since 1990 to control sewer overflows and meet water quality standards. It costs about $2.1 million to eliminate a single outfall, reported the governor’s office.
Whitehead said the fact that St. Johnsbury’s current CSO project is underway may have played a role in St. Johnsbury being granted the money.
“Our project was more than shovel ready,” he said. “It was initiated.”
The governor’s office identified St. Johnsbury as among the “highest-scoring projects in the 2022 Pollution Control Project Priority and Planning List.”
