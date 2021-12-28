Town Grants Easement For Proposed Restaurant At Former Depot Square Apartments Building

A new restaurant may be opening in downtown St. Johnsbury thanks in part to the help of the St. Johnsbury Select Board.
On Monday night, the board approved an easement on town property that will allow the first-floor re-developers of the former Depot Square Apartments building at 10 Eastern Ave. to install a kitchen exhaust hood on the backside of the building.
The easement will be at the expense of 2-3 parking spaces but St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead told the board on Monday there is support for the project.
“I did do some outreach,” said Whitehead. “One to the (St. Johnsbury) chamber. Their response on it was they would support the loss of the parking spaces for the gaining of potential restaurant space.”
Whitehead said he also ran the idea by several other downtown businesses including the Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop & Cafe, Whirligig Brewing and Moose River Lake & Lodge.
“They also supported seeing this utilized as a restaurant space,” said Whitehead.
Brad Ashley, who is one of the project developers, said his group has been planning to revive the former Chinese restaurant space on the Railroad Street side of the building.
“We hope to be able to host a restaurant or a cafe,” said Ashley. “The Cosmic Cup Cafe is a provisional tenant looking to re-locate…But ultimately, it’s a question for the property. The property hopes to have an easement so that regardless of who the tenant is we could attract a restaurant/cafe to that spot.”
Now that the developers have the easement, they must now take the proposal to the town’s Development Review Board for final approval and conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.