WHITEFIELD — A downtown renovation project has been granted tax relief.
By a 2-0 vote on Aug. 22, the Select Board approved a Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive for rehabilitation of The Allard Block at 8 King Square.
It will freeze the property tax for five years.
Developer Rob Wisnouckas, who didn’t know about the tax relief incentive when he began work on the iconic 120-year-old building, called it a big assist.
“It’s actually a really nice, unexpected help,” he said.
The Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive was created by state lawmakers in 2006 and adopted by Whitefield Town Meeting in 2010.
It allows the Select Board to grant temporary tax relief for a property owner who wants to substantially rehabilitate a building that is located in a historic district, downtown, or village center.
The goal of the incentive is to encourage the rehab and active use of an underutilized property.
To qualify, a project must (1) Be located in an eligible location, (2) Cost at least $75,000 or 15 percent of the building’s assessed value, whichever is less, (3) Be consistent with the town’s master plan or development regulations, and (4) Create a public benefit.
The Select Board agreed that the project met all four criteria.
Explaining the public benefit, board members said the building renovation would promote economic development, improve a structure that is culturally important, preserve and reuse existing building stock, and promote the development of the municipal center.
Wisnouckas entered into a sales agreement last fall and is nearly a year into renovating the long-dormant building, which has sat empty for 20 years.
If all goes according to plan, the three-story, 8,900-square-foot building will house up to eight short-term rental units and two street-level retail spaces.
There is no timeline for project completion but Wisnouckas is nearly done with the first unit.
“I know this [first] unit took a long time, because I had to get all of the framework for the hallway,” he said, noting that the first unit required an overhaul of the building’s plumbing, electric, and heating systems. With that work done, he added, “The second unit will move a lot faster.”
Wisnouckas is doing much of the work himself, bringing in certified professionals for specialized work
He said the tax incentive was one way for a municipality to support downtown revitalization efforts.
“This is exactly what the program is for,” Wisnouckas said. “It’s the town saying ‘We know you’re trying to do a good thing here to help the community.’”
As of Jan. 2022, 60 communities in New Hampshire had adopted the Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive.
That includes the following local towns: Haverhill, Lancaster, Lisbon, Northumberland, and Stratford.
For more information in the tax relief incentive visit www.nhpreservation.org/blog/rsa-79-e-community-revitalization-tax-incentive
PROCUREMENT POLICY
Public Works Director Rob Larson asked the Select Board on Aug. 22 that the procurement policy be changed.
Under the current policy set in 2018, all purchases of $2,000 and over require Select Board approval.
Larson requested the threshold be raised to $5,000 due in part to inflation.
The matter was tabled because board Chair Shawn White was not in attendance.
BOAT RAMP TRASH REMOVAL
The town is considering what to do about trash disposal at the Mirror Lake and Burns Lake boat ramps.
According to Larson, the town is currently removing 5 to 12 bags of trash a day at the boat ramps, even though the town is not under contract to do so.
People are leaving household waste and it is attracting bears, and the bears scatter the waste while foraging.
The state instructed Larson to remove the cans. Meanwhile Larson discussed placing bear-proof dumpsters and signage at the sites.
The town will look into dumpster availability and costs, and revisit the matter at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.