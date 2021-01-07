Town Hopes Lawsuit Compels Landlord To Address Property Concerns

This file photo from August 2020 shows an apartment building in West Burke owned by Rick Schwag that town officials say may not be fit for occupancy. The town has filed a lawsuit against Schwag hoping to compel him to comply with ordinances and safety procedures.

The town of Burke hopes a lawsuit will force a property owner into safety compliance at his occupied apartment building.

Rick Schwag hasn’t yet been served with the Caledonia Superior Court case against him, but it’s not for lack of trying. Burke Town and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris said sheriff’s deputies tried four times to serve Schwag with the complaint but have not made contact.

