LYNDON — Could the town spearhead the redevelopment of the former Tap & Die site?
It’s a possibility.
The Select Board on Monday heard about a federal funding source, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Land Revitalization Program, that might allow the town to clean up the polluted Main Street property.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton suggested the Land Revitalization Program as a way to bring back the downtown parcel, which has been vacant for seven years.
According to the EPA website, the Land Revitalization Program supports the safe and sustainable reuse of previously contaminated properties, in order to once again make them an asset to the community.
“It could be a way to move that site out of contaminated and into clean status, so that it could be redeveloped by whomever,” she told the Select Board on Monday.
Noting that private-sector efforts have so far been unsuccessful, Gratton proposed that an EPA-funded public-private partnership could do the trick.
She pointed to the Northeastern Vermont Development Association as a potential partner.
“We’ve seen how long it’s taken already, and nothing has really happened,” she said. “This could be an avenue that moves that site forward.”
The property would have to undergo Phase I and II environmental assessments, followed by a state-approved corrective action plan, before it could be fully redeveloped.
It occupies a prime location, with the potential to make a big economic impact. The former Kennametal plant employed 80 at the site until it closed seven years ago.
It is unlikely that the current property owners, Robert Bosch Corp., or another private company will assume the liability for testing and cleanup costs on the site, especially with the extent of pollution unknown, Gratton said.
No decision was made. The Select Board took the matter under advisement.
GLODGETT APPOINTED
Travis Glodgett was appointed to the Planning Commission by a 3-0 vote.
It is the first board appointment for Glodgett, who owns Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta in Lyndonville.
He replaces Jacqueline Friend, who resigned for personal reasons. He will serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in March.
Glodgett was selected over another candidate, Michael Greenblatt, on the basis of Glodgett being a business owner and full-time resident (Greenblatt lives in Lyndon part-time).
“I think Travis is tailor-made for what we’ve been looking for. We’ve been trying to encourage the business community to get onto some of our boards. I think Travis would be a great fit for the Planning Commission,” said Select Board Chair Christian Thompson.
Explaining his interest, Glodgett said he wanted to be a voice for responsible community growth and economic development.
Reached on Tuesday, he said, “I’m glad to be a part of my community and I’m hoping that anything we accomplish will make Lyndon a better place for everyone.”
The Planning Commission meets next on Dec. 22.
