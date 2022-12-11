LANCASTER — Despite being located in the heart of town, the Great North Woods Welcome Center sees minimal traffic.
This past summer it drew 300 visitors — half to use the restroom.
Now, the Town of Lancaster could move to acquire the 2,800-square-foot building, located on municipal property, and put it to better use.
The Select Board on Monday expressed general support for a warrant article which, if approved, would convey ownership of the Welcome Center from the non-profit Lancaster Renaissance to the town.
The matter will be discussed further at a later date.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson raised the issue, looking for Select Board input.
He indicated that the Welcome Center isn’t heavily utilized, averaging one visitor every two days.
“If you’re only being visited by 300 people a season from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, and half of them are using the bathroom, maybe there’s a better use,” he said.
Board members shared Gaetjens-Oleson’s opinion. They directed him to take the first steps to draft a warrant article.
“I do think we should explore it,” said Selectman Leon Rideout.
Building acquisition would not dramatically impact Lancaster Renaissance. The group would continue to organize civic events including the Lancaster Street Fair, Lancaster Fall Fest, and Old Tyme Christmas.
Financially, it would not cost taxpayers much, if anything. The town owns the 0.6-acre property at 25 Park St. and taxpayers already fund most Lancaster Renaissance operations, including the Welcome Center staffing, maintenance and utility costs.
Town officials believe the building could be conveyed for $1, with town meeting approval.
If owned and managed by the town, the Welcome Center would remain largely as is. The historic 170-year-old building houses the Northern Gateway Chamber of Commerce and hosts community events, municipal meetings, and civic organization meetings.
The building’s seasonal use as a visitor information kiosk could be curbed, changed, or ended due to the lack of foot traffic. Doing so would allow for more daytime use during the summer season.
As part of that discussion, the Select Board and Gaetjens-Oleson said the Welcome Center was not visible from Main Street and that today’s visitors referred to their cell phones for tourist information.
“The advent of modern technology like cell phones does make Welcome Center’s a bit irrelevant,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
They added that, with a decline in volunteerism across the region, it may be difficult to sustain a Welcome Center staff in the years ahead.
