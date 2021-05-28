Town Looks To Recycle Clothing, Give To Families In Need

To divert used clothing from going into the trash, selectmen are considering partnering with a New Hampshire company to set up a recovery bin in town to accept clothing and give it to families in need or recycle the material for its next life.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Nancy Strand, participating in the effort as a member of the town transfer station committee, gave up an update on the town’s textile collection and introduced Joe Whitten, owner of Apparel Impact, of Bedford, N.H.
“We think this is a good move and are hoping the select board will approve it, “said Strand.
Apparel Impact is first and foremost a textile recycler of clothing, shoes, and accessories, said Whitten.
“The number one mission is to divert it from landfills across New Hampshire,” he said. “We work with clothing graders who decide the condition … 85 percent of what we take in is considered good-condition clothing and can be reworn again. Fifteen percent of what we bring in on average is not in good enough condition and needs to be recycled for another purpose.”
Apparel Impact also provides community support within New Hampshire, said Whitten.
“We’re from New Hampshire, we’re veteran-owned … we clothe anywhere from 2,500 to 3,000 families across New Hampshire every year,” he said.
Apparel Impact partners with a number of organizations, among them Easterseals, a nonprofit offering disability services, and Liberty House, a transitional housing community for homeless veterans, as well as with school districts, said Whitten
While primarily a textile recycler, the company also raises money for veterans causes.
“Most of all clothing across the country is considered a commodity,” said Whitten. “It’s the same way that towns look at their plastics and glass. This is why Apparel Impacts started. We are trying to change the way people view clothing, because for the last 30 or 40 years people asked the question where does it go. The truth is 13 million tons go into the trash across the country. The mission is to recycle it, to divert it from landfills, to work with Easterseals, to work with Goodwill … to put it into the hands of people who need affordable clothing, put it into the hands of lower-income families in New Hampshire for free, and also raise funding for veterans causes.”
It takes quite a bit of work to recycle 5 million pounds of textiles a year and find outlets for it, he said.
While most companies in the industry ship used clothing overseas, Apparel Impact only works with and sells to U.S.-based companies, said Whitten.
“Eighty-five percent of all clothing ends up in landfills across the country,” he said. “We are trying to change that.”
For the Bethlehem effort, selectmen are on the search for a location for a textile receptacle.
“There was some talk about checking with BES [Bethlehem Elementary School] as well as the library, those areas that have a little more traffic and might be more logical,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Another proposed location is behind town hall by 42 Maple.
Unless it is on town property, the location is not a decision for selectmen to make, said Jensen, who made a motion that the Board of Selectmen at least endorse the concept with a site to be determined.
The board voted 5-0 to endorse having a clothing recovery bin in town.
“As far as I understand it, there are 32 municipalities currently waiting to get a bin,” said Strand. “The reason for the select board to endorse it would be so we can get on that list.”
