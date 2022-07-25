Town Makes More Concessions Hoping To Facilitate Burned Property Sale

WEST BURKE — In a special meeting Monday evening the select board made additional concessions to see a burned out village property purchased and cleaned up.
The meeting came three days after John and Carrie Mello sent board members a letter and three days before the Mellos hope to close on a real estate deal that would have them acquiring 4067 U.S. Route 5, a property covered by burned structures and debris owned by Rick Schwag.
It was in response to the Mellos’ letter and the requests therein that brought the board together for the special meeting.
The town has been waiting for something to be done with the property since fire destroyed the occupied rental home on Aug. 20, 2020. Schwag had one year from the time of the fire to rebuild a dwelling or remove the debris. He did not act, and the town began assessing daily fines of $100 upon the one-year anniversary of the fire. The town also filed suit against Schwag in Environmental Court.
The Mellos who own the property next to the burn site are working with their children to rehab their building, which once served as the Big Bertha store. Schwag’s property would benefit from that process, and the Mellos have a purchase and sales agreement with Schwag.
The penalties applied to the property due to Schwag’s inaction became a sticking point with the property sale, and the select board has been sensitive to the role it can play in helping the deal go through.
During their regular monthly meeting on July 11, the board agreed to waive the fines (about $33,000 at that point) if the Mellos purchased the property and committed to having it cleaned up within 60 days, barring any delay outside of the Mellos control due to regulated clean-up requirements. They said if the site was not cleaned up in a reasonable timeframe, the whole fine amount would be assessed on the Mellos. Further, the board stated that if the property returned to a violation condition, the fines would start at $5,000 instead of the customary $100 on day one.
The steps taken by the board to see the sale go through and the property cleaned up were not enough for the Mellos.
They sent a letter on Friday that noted board members needed to do more if they wanted to see the property purchased by the Mellos and clean-up to occur.
They wrote that the decision by the board on July 11 “penalizes us for purchasing the property. Essentially hanging over our heads a guillotine of 5K in the event that we have any violations on that property in the future and hence then our existing property as it will be contingent. That I deem unfair and will not purchase the property with that verbiage in place. I think it fair to say that neither would any of the select-people purchase under those restrictions.”
The board on Monday agreed to remove that stumbling block and voted to start the Mellos at the initial $100 daily fines for any future violations after the burn debris is cleaned up. Another concession the board made was to remove the threat of the entire accrued fine. The maximum amount the Mellos would face if they failed to get the fire debris cleaned up in a timely manner is $5,000.
Part of the plea by the Mellos to the board for additional concessions was that the cost of cleaning up the property will be significant due to environmental regulations.
They’ve paid for a contaminants inspection that determined the presence of asbestos.
The cost to purchase the property is about $15,000, but the clean-up will significantly increase the expense of the acquisition.
“A reflective look at it sees this property with purchase expenses, cleanup, repowering, and leveling and filling the lot to exceed $40,000.00 maybe close to 50 (thousand dollars). For 2/10 of an acre. Something that should be half that,” the Mellos note.
One additional request that the Mellos made was that the town withdraws its suit in court. The board did not agree to that on Monday, but said the lawsuit would go away when the burned debris does.
Reached on Tuesday afternoon, John Mello said he hadn’t yet seen the details of what the board decided on Monday, but he would be reviewing it with his attorney, Jill Mathers. The plan is for the property sale to go through on Thursday, provided the Mellos are at peace with the board’s conditions.
