Town Makes More Concessions Hoping To Facilitate Burned Property Sale
Work is underway at the former site of a general store on Route 5 owned by John Mello in West Burke to house businesses that include the Kingdom Bike Shop. Mello is working to purchase a neighboring property owned by Rick Schwag that was destroyed by fire nearly two years ago. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — In a special meeting Monday evening the select board made additional concessions to see a burned out village property purchased and cleaned up.

The meeting came three days after John and Carrie Mello sent board members a letter and three days before the Mellos hope to close on a real estate deal that would have them acquiring 4067 U.S. Route 5, a property covered by burned structures and debris owned by Rick Schwag.

