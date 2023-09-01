Town Makes Offer To Candidate Seeking St. Johnsbury Police Chief Job
Det. Joel M. Pierce

The Town of St. Johnsbury has made an offer to Barre City Police Detective Joel M. Pierce to replace outgoing police chief Tim Page.

Pierce is still subject to a background check by the town. But if the negotiations are successful, Pierce will join the St. Johnsbury Police Department in about a month and work with Chief Page. Chief Page has said he plans to retire in December.

