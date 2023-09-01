Town Makes Offer To Candidate Seeking St. Johnsbury Police Chief Job

The Town of St. Johnsbury has made an offer to Barre City Police Detective Joel M. Pierce to replace outgoing police chief Tim Page.
Pierce is still subject to a background check by the town. But if the negotiations are successful, Pierce will join the St. Johnsbury Police Department in about a month and work with Chief Page. Chief Page has said he plans to retire in December.
Pierce ran as an Independent for Caledonia County Sheriff last year but lost the county-wide race to Sheriff James Hemond by 817 votes.
Pierce started public service at 16 when he volunteered for the Danville Fire Department and Danville Rescue. He later became employed at CALEX Ambulance Service as an Emergency Medical Technician and worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit before becoming a law enforcement officer.
“I have received a lot of specialized training and have been assigned to the Washington County Special Investigations Unit investigating sex crimes and crimes against children,” said Pierce during his campaign for Caledonia County Sheriff. “I am also a task force investigator for the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force…I also investigate other major crimes in Barre City to include financial crimes, narcotics investigations, homicides, etc.”
Pierce worked for St. Johnsbury Police, Berlin Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department before joining Barre City Police in 2014. He has worked as a Taser instructor, Field Training Officer, Datamaster Supervisor and Domestic Violence instructor. Pierce also attended “SWAT” (Special Weapons And Tactics) school.
