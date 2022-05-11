HAVERHILL — The agenda item was vague.
It read “Town Manager Conduct.”
What it referred to was unclear.
Selectman Kevin Knapp requested that it be placed on the agenda under “new business,” then abruptly withdrew it prior to the start of the Select Board meeting on Monday.
He offered no explanation.
However, for some, it was evidence that the new Select Board has Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte Codling in its crosshairs.
Board members, Knapp and Katie Williams were elected in the spring after campaigning on a platform of more accountability for town administration. They replaced two Codling supporters, raising questions if the town manager’s job was in jeopardy.
According to Codling, she was blindsided by Knapp’s agenda item and chose to hold the discussion in public, anticipating that she would be hit with an out-of-the-blue personnel issue.
She said Knapp had not approached her with concerns beforehand and called his methods “inappropriate.”
“If there’s a concern, bring it to my attention. We can talk about it. And then, if you’re really concerned after that, you do what you need to do,” Codling said, “but nothing should be a surprise.”
“There should be some conversations before we get to that point.”
Former Select Board member, Matt Bjelobrk, who was in attendance, said the agenda item was provocative and will prompt speculation and rumors, without offering specific claims or supporting evidence.
“You’re actually putting the Town Manager in a very uncomfortable position. You’re creating hostility,” he said.
Monday’s meeting wasn’t the end of the issue.
The Select Board will consult the town’s human resources attorney to see if Knapp’s unspecified issues are a legitimate personnel matter that requires the board’s attention.
TO REVIEW, OR NOT?
In the meantime, Codling will undergo an overdue performance review, with a date to be determined.
Similarly, it will be done publicly at Codling’s request.
The Select Board agreed to move ahead with the annual job evaluation despite missing the February timeline specified in Codling’s contract.
They did so on the advice of the town attorney.
It will be her first performance review under the new board, which many view as less supportive of her — and her work to streamline municipal services and consolidate town and precinct departments — than the previous board.
During the discussion on Monday, Codling suggested that a missed performance review should be skipped to the following year (February 2023). Her last evaluation was in April 2021. Chair Fred Garofalo expressed agreement.
Codling’s performance reviews are supposed to be scheduled in February, before elections, to guarantee that the entire board has a full year’s experience (or more) to judge her.
However, board members Michael Graham and Williams felt it was unacceptable for a town manager to go almost two years without review. They noted that Codling’s performance reviews have come after Town Meeting since at least 2020. Their argument prevailed.
“I don’t find the benefit of not doing an evaluation for that long,” Williams said.
The new Select Board members will be allowed to participate. Those who were voted off in March will be allowed to submit written statements.
ONLINE CHATTER
Even though Knapp quashed the “Town Manager Conduct” agenda item, talk about Codling, her performance, and the Select Board’s aims continued on social media after the meeting.
The discussion took place on a community Facebook page, where Select Board members and local residents engaged in a back and forth.
Chris Cadreact, a Select Board candidate this year, took aim at Knapp and Williams, saying, “They ran on ‘Unity’ but their agenda is clear. They want to get rid of our town manager because they see her as an obstacle to the good ol’ boys club.”
Referring to the pulled agenda item, he added, “If there is any conduct to be discussed I would like to discuss theirs! Lots of rumors floating around and I prefer facts.”
Williams posted a lengthy response, in which she stated, “Though I’m not privy to the rumors yet, please bring them up, and our conduct up, at the next meeting. Or message me for my number and we can have a conversation. I’d love to squash any rumor or clarify my intentions.”
“Between having a demanding full-time career while raising three young children, I wouldn’t even have the time to have an ‘agenda.’ On top of unity, I also spoke a lot about accountability while running for my board seat. There is a difference between requesting accountability and having an agenda.
“I believe that any employee working under the supervision of another should have the chance to receive an evaluation each year. This ensures they receive the appropriate raise, meets their contract provisions, provides a pat on the back for good performance and allows the opportunity to structure a plan if any corrective action is required.”
Williams and former Select Board member, Matt Bjelobrk, a Codling supporter, both agreed it was wrong for Knapp to remove the agenda item at the start of the meeting.
Williams said, “it left the topic wide open for rumors.”
Some suggested that outgoing municipal employees with critical opinions of Codling were being intimidated and silenced, hindering open discussion of her performance.
Greg Mathieson, a member of the Haverhill Broadband Committee, called on the Select Board to make stronger efforts to hold exit interviews.
“The select board should offer the option for them to come forward to make any comments, in executive session under ‘personnel matters,’” Mathieson said.
Meanwhile, residents Marilyn Blaisdell and Jason Capps suggested that some Select Board members were holding illegal meetings.
Blaisdell asked “No garage meetings with the GOBs [Good Old Boys]?” and Capps said “it looks like the elected officials will be and most likely have already been having closed meetings.”
Select Board Vice Chair Steve Robbins responded “there are no closed meetings that are not properly warned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.