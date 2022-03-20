HAVERHILL — Is it time for Haverhill to move on from traditional, in-person town meeting?

That question was raised at the Select Board meeting on Monday.

Resident Mike Lavoie suggested that the town look into the SB2 form of town meeting, where warrant articles are discussed and amended at a deliberative session in February and then voted on by ballot on election day in March.

Explaining his interest in SB2, Lavoie pointed to this year’s town meeting cycle, where more than 700 people cast ballots in the March 8 town election but only 200 people attended the March 12 business meeting, which decided 29 warrant articles including the $4.25 million operating budget.

“If we go to SB2 then [700] people would vote [on the warrant articles]?” Lavoie asked.

“Yes. If it’s [SB2] everything goes to a ballot vote,” board chair Fred Garofalo replied.

Lavoie formally asked the Select Board to gather information on SB2, so that residents could be informed on the issue.

He expressed a desire to put the matter to voters at the 2023 town meeting, and if approved it would take effect in 2024.

The Select Board took no action and the matter was taken under consideration.

Thirty-three percent of the state’s towns (72 out of 221) were using the SB2 town meeting process as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to state records.

That includes Bethlehem, Canaan, Carroll, and Littleton.

For more information on the SB2 town meeting process visit: www.revenue.nh.gov/mun-prop/municipal/documents/sb2-tech-assistance.pdf

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The board held its organizational meeting on Monday for the coming year.

Fred Garofalo was re-appointed as board chair and Steve Robbins was named vice-chair. Both appointments were unanimous.

Meanwhile, the following committee appointments were made: Kevin Knapp, Planning Board; Katie Williams, Zoning Board; Mike Graham, Airport Zoning Commission and Fire Department Committee.

