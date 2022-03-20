HAVERHILL — Is it time for Haverhill to move on from traditional, in-person town meeting?
That question was raised at the Select Board meeting on Monday.
Resident Mike Lavoie suggested that the town look into the SB2 form of town meeting, where warrant articles are discussed and amended at a deliberative session in February and then voted on by ballot on election day in March.
Explaining his interest in SB2, Lavoie pointed to this year’s town meeting cycle, where more than 700 people cast ballots in the March 8 town election but only 200 people attended the March 12 business meeting, which decided 29 warrant articles including the $4.25 million operating budget.
“If we go to SB2 then [700] people would vote [on the warrant articles]?” Lavoie asked.
“Yes. If it’s [SB2] everything goes to a ballot vote,” board chair Fred Garofalo replied.
Lavoie formally asked the Select Board to gather information on SB2, so that residents could be informed on the issue.
He expressed a desire to put the matter to voters at the 2023 town meeting, and if approved it would take effect in 2024.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.