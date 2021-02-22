Editor’s note: Compiled below is information about area town meetings.
BRADFORD
Voting: March 2, Australian ballot, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bradford Academy Auditorium.
Informational meeting: Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. via online video conference.
BRIGHTON
Voting: March 2, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., bu Australian ballot, Island Pond Town Hall, 49 Mill St. Ext.
Informational meeting: March 1, 7 p.m. by electronic means.
Budgets: Town: $1,437,975.83; School: $2,457.00
BRUNSWICK
Voting: By Australian ballot, March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Informational meeting: Feb. 25, 5 p.m., via online videa conference.
Budgets: town: $56,959; school: $170,000.
CHARLESTON (720 voters)
Voting: March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., by Australian ballot.
Informational meeting: March 1, 6 p.m., via online video conference.
COVENTRY (793 voters)
Voting: Town Meeting Day, March 2, 8 a.m., Community Center; voting by Australian ballot.
Informational meetings: (via Zoom): Feb. 24, 4 p.m.; Feb. 27, 9 a.m.; March 1, 6 p.m.
Budgets: Town: $756,000 (raised by non-tax revenues received through the Landfill Host Agreement); school: $3,501,980
CRAFTSBURY
Voting: March 2, by Australian ballot at Craftsbury Town Hall.
EAST HAVEN (201 voters)
Voting: March 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by Australian ballot.
Budgets: total appropriations - $4,680; general fund - $185,460; highway - $108,000
GLOVER
Voting: March 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Australian ballot.
Informational meetings: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m., via online video conference. On site participation at Town Hall is permitted only for those who cannot access remotely.
GREENSBORO
Voting: March 2, 10 a.m. by Australian ballot
Informational meeting: Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m. via online video conference.
Budgets: $1,954,845
Special questions: $78,000 for future needs of Road Crew? Should town appoint 1st constable, and if needed, a second constable
GROTON
Voting: Australian ballot, March 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Community Building.
Informational meeting: Informational Meeting via Zoom, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Budgets: $40,000 for community building property expansion reserve fund for new septic system/drainage issues/memory wall; Highway Dept.: $469,067; general fund: $639,199.
Special question: Should Road Commissioner be changed from a one- to a three-year term.
GUILDHALL
Voting: March 2, by Australian ballot, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HARDWICK
Voting: March 2, by Australian ballot, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hardwick Fire Station, 333 Wolcott St.
HOLLAND (468 voters)
Voting: TOWN: In-person meeting on May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Hollad School building. SCHOOL: March 2, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., by Australian ballot, Holland School building.
Informational meeting: Information about school business will be discussed via online video conference on Feb. 23, 6 p.m.
Budgets: Municipal - $818,160.88; School - $628,000
Special questions: TOWN: Shall the Town vote to change the current appropriation of 1½ percent of the Grand List to 3½ percent for the upkeep of the Mead Hill and Marston Cemeteries? Shall all appropriation requests be required to submit petitions, with the exceptions of those organizations which have received appropriations for three consecutive years?
SCHOOL: Shall the voters of the Holland Town School District authorize the school directors to enter into agreements to utilize the school building for mixed use community space?
IRASBURG
Voting: Town Hall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Australian ballot.
Budgets: General: $396,964.09; highway: $317,421.50.
Special question: Purchase real estate at 45 Vt. Route 58 East for no more than $148,000?
KIRBY (409 voters)
Voting: Elect moderator March 2 at 9:30 a.m. The newly elected moderator will take a motion from the select board to adjourn the meeting to Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. when the remaining warned articles will be considered.
School District Voting: The Town Hall polling place will be open March 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., for approval by Australian ballot of the Northeast Kingdom Choice District school budget and officers.
LUNENBURG
Voting: March 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., by Australian balliot, Town Office.
Informational meeting: via Zoom, Feb. 23, 5 p.m.
MAIDSTONE (168 voters)
Voting: Town Hall, March 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Australian ballot, no elections.
Informational meeting: Feb. 22, 7 p.m., via online video conference.
Budgets: $245,374
Special question: $20,000 for Town Road Rebuild Account within Highway Fund?
NEWARK (467 voters)
Voting: Australian ballot voting will take place Tuesday, March 2 at the Town Clerk’s office, 1336 Newark Street, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or by early absentee ballot.
Budgets: $815,613.25
RYEGATE (987 voters)
Voting: Town Meeting 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by Australian ballot, Ryegate Town House, 134 Witherspoon Rd., Ryegate Corner.
Informational meeting: Feb. 24, 7 p.m., via online video conference.
Special question: Install renewable-energy heating system in the town garage and corner fire station for no more than $50,000?
Budget: $1,053,319
SHEFFIELD (476 voters)
Voting: In-person meeting, May 18, 10 a.m., Sheffield’s Property on Dane Road. The plan is to hold meeting under tents.
Budgets: $586,895.88
Question: Shall voters authorize purchase of a loader for town use, the cost not to exceed $165,000 payable over five (5) years to the Vermont Investment account?
School District Voting: Australian balloting for Kingdom East School District will be held on Tuesday, March 2.
SUTTON (718 voters)
Voting: Town Meeting Day, March 2, all matters handled by Australian ballot voting, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at town clerk’s office, 167 Underpass Rd. Current number of people on voter checklist: 718.
Informational meeting: Feb. 20, 4 p.m. by electronic means. Those who wish to make a comment but do not have the ability to do so remotely, email comments to suttontownclerk@yahoo.com.
Cannabis Question: Shall the voters of Sutton permit the operation of licensed cannabis retailers and Integrated Licensees, subject to such municipal ordinance and regulation as the Select board may lawfully adopt and implement?
Budgets: $750,753.60
WALDEN (726 voters)
Voting: All Australian ballot voting, March 2 at Emergency Services Building, 12 Route 215, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Informational meeting: Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., via online video conference.
Budgets: general: 358,982.71; highway: 491,634.14; school district to be voted on in May.
Special question: Borrow a sum of money not to exceed $100,000, to be financed over a period not to exceed five years, to support the purchase of new loader?
WESTMORE
Voting: March 2, 10 a.m., Municipal Building, by Australian ballot.
Informational meeting: Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m., via online video conference.
Budgets: Municipal: $410,690.67; Highway: $319,972
