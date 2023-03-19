HAVERHILL — Town Meeting on Saturday rejected two funding articles for the Woodsville Fire District.
Despite amendments that lowered the combined amount from $690,000 to $210,0000, the petition articles failed by near 60 percent margins.
Voters denied requests of $191,000 for Woodsville Highway, 130-174, and $20,000 for Woodsville Fire, 108-160.
It represents an about face.
A year ago, Town Meeting narrowly approved Woodsville fire and highway funding totaling $445,000 in spite of legal questions.
State regulators later disallowed the petition articles as illegal, and Woodsville appealed. The case is pending before the state Supreme Court.
Now, the precinct must regroup after a disappointing week.
Not only did the funding articles flop but a petition article recommending dismissal of Town Manager Brigitte Codling failed, 135-169.
Also, Woodsville’s candidates struck out in elections for two Select Board seats.
As a result, the precinct’s efforts to maintain financial independence and autonomous fire and highway departments will continue under a divided Select Board.
The board will hold its reorganization meeting on March 27.
Woodsville officials declined comment.
“IT’S GOT TO STOP”
Multiple residents called for a permanent fix to chronic Woodsville-Haverhill tensions during the nearly five hour Town Meeting at the middle school.
Mountain Lakes Commissioner Bob Long proposed an organized effort to craft a lasting solution that will pass muster with all parties.
“It’s time that this thing was brought to a close,” he said, expressing frustration with endless town-precinct arguments that have ruined friendships, divided neighbors, and poisoned political discourse.
“It just absolutely blows me away. Between the town administration and Woodsville, they haven’t come up with a viable solution because there’s so much vitriol on both sides. And it’s got to stop. The community needs to look at it, and stop the infighting, and get some results,” Long said, drawing applause.
Past attempts to end the standoff have been unsuccessful.
For instance, Woodsville Commissioner Paul Kidder and former Selectmen Matt Bjelobrk recalled a past Woodsville-Haverhill meeting around four years ago. Each gave a different version of events.
According to Kidder, the town expressed interest in taking over Woodsville highway, but failed to follow through.
“We said, ‘Go for it, come to us with a [proposal] and we’ll take it to the voters.’ And nothing. That’s where it ended,” Kidder said.
Bjelobrk, on the other hand, said the town’s offer was rejected.
“Yes, I remember that meeting well, ” Bjelobrk said. “We talked about potentially merging the two departments. And our offer to you was: No one would lose their jobs, the town would absorb the folks who were doing the roads for Woodsville. The only difference would be that the side of the truck would say ‘Town of Haverhill.’”
“And we were told ‘No’ at that meeting.”
FUNDING FORMULAS, UNSETTLED QUESTIONS
Prior to Town Meeting, the Select Board’s majority recommended against the Woodsville funding articles as being too costly.
Through floor amendments the articles were reduced significantly, down to 22 percent of the town’s fire and highway budget.
No coincidence, it would have refunded Woodsville’s 22 percent taxpayer contribution to those department budgets, returning the district its own money.
However, three out of five Town Meeting voters disagreed that Woodsville should get back its town tax contribution to run precinct enterprises.
“Woodsville is a municipality, and a municipality has the power given to it by the state of New Hampshire to tax for whatever needs they want,” Bjelobrk said. “I understand the argument [Woodsville doesn’t] want to pay for two road crews, [they] don’t want to pay for two fire departments. But the issue is, the town offers these services. God bless you if you don’t want to partake in those services, but then the onus should be on you to pay for your desires.”
It remains unclear if Town Meeting can actually fund Woodsville fire and highway at all.
Town counsel recommended against the Woodsville funding articles on the grounds they were illegal, an opinion upheld by the Department of Revenue Administration.
However, Rep. Rick Ladd said that opinion was incorrect.
Under a 2021 law, he said, town-to-precinct payments were no longer mandatory, but optional payments could be approved by town meeting.
“There was a bill that was passed, saying it’s legal for the Town of Haverhill to fund the precinct district of Woodsville, if you do it by way of warrant article in a meeting such as this, and that warrant article is passed,” Ladd said. “So it is legal for [the town] to authorize money for the district for these services.”
Despite his conviction, Ladd acknowledged the matter remained in legal limbo, and will be settled when the state Supreme Court decides Woodsville’s appeal.
Oral arguments have not been scheduled.
COMPLICATED ISSUE
Town Meeting was the latest chapter in the Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
The issue has been contentious at times, as passions have occasionally boiled over. During the most recent election cycle, three mailers were sent from an unknown source in opposition to the Woodsville funding articles. The state Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into the matter and the sender remains unidentified.
The following is a simple timeline of key events:
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
Nov. 29, 2022: The Supreme Court accepts Woodsville’s appeal. Officials expect the Supreme Court will take a year or more to hear arguments and render a decision.
March 18, 2022: Town Meeting votes down two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling approximately $210,000.
