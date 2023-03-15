WHITEFIELD — Voters rejected an All Veterans Tax Credit by a 31-20 margin at Whitefield Town Meeting on Tuesday.
It would have expanded eligibility for the town’s $500 tax credit from veterans who served in qualifying wars or conflicts to all veterans who served at least 90 days and were honorably discharged.
Tammy Dubreuil, who submitted the petition article, said it was the right thing to do.
“I believe a veteran deserves a tax credit whether they served in a time of war or not,” she said. “A veteran is a veteran.”
However, others in attendance, some veterans, raised concerns over the proposal’s unknown financial impact.
Selectman John Tholl, a military veteran, said the financial impact of the All Veterans Tax Credit could not be measured because the town lacks a veterans census.
If large numbers of veterans qualified for the tax credit, he warned, it could significantly increase the tax burden for non-veterans.
“I am concerned because we don’t know how many veterans there are in the Town of Whitefield that are [eligible] to get this tax credit,” Tholl said.
Sharing that concern, Lt. Col. Peter Russo, a combat veteran and the Senior Army Instructor of the White Mountains Regional High School JROTC program, argued the All Veterans Tax Credit should have a higher minimum service requirement to protect taxpayers.
“Ninety days could be someone who finished basic training. It’s a low bar,” he said, adding that the petition article had noble goals but “at the end of the day, you also have to look at the balance sheet.”
Over half of New Hampshire communities offer an All Veterans Tax Credit, authorized by legislators in 2016.
They include Carroll ($500), Colebrook ($150), Columbia ($100), Franconia ($500), Jefferson ($50), Lancaster ($100), Littleton ($500), Lyman ($300), Monroe ($100), Northumberland ($100), Pittsburg ($100), Stark ($150), Sugar Hill ($500).
OTHER BUSINESS: Whitefield Town Meeting voted 145-91 (by ballot) to amend the Whitefield Development Code and increase regulations for short-term rentals.
Under the amendment, STR owners must comply with national fire codes, state health/safety/septic requirements, and local parking guidelines. They must also submit to local fire inspection and submit a current state Rooms and Meals Tax number.
Voters also approved a $100,000 grant match to secure $1.4 million in federal funds for the Union Street Upgrade Project by a 62-6 margin.
Whitefield Town Meeting OK’d all other spending articles, including the $4.35 million operating budget, and incumbent Selectman Shawn White was re-elected unopposed.
BETHLEHEM
Select Board candidates Michael Bruno and Nancy Strand were elected to three-year terms.
A petition article for the town to take ownership of Upper Valley Road was rejected, 232-105.
All other articles passed, including the $3.17 million town budget and eight zoning ordinance amendments.
CARROLL
Select Board incumbents David Scalley and Brian Mycko were voted out.
Jules Ronald Marquis defeated Scalley for a three-year term, 186-48, and John Greer edged Mycko for a two-year seat, 116-107.
Voters approved all spending articles — including the $2.8 million operating budget, and $320,000 ambulance purchase — except for one: A proposal to use $80,000 from the Planning Special Revenue Fund to offset the Property Inspector-Code Enforcement Officer salary and expenses failed, 124-99.
COLEBROOK
Town Clerk Jolene Martunas was narrowly re-elected over write-in challenger Shahanna Lebel, 181-177.
Joey Sweatt (240 votes) and Rhonda Lyons (209) claimed school board seats in a five-way race.
Also, at the annual school district meeting on March 7, voters rejected a proposed $14.8 million school renovation and addition project, 415-169, but approved the $7.5 million school budget.
FRANCONIA
Voters approved two warrant articles to continue an EMS contract with the Town of Littleton, one for $160,000 to cover the period from April 1 to June 30 and the other for $326,000 for the period from July 1 to Dec. 31.
A petition article to raise $375,000 to establish in-house EMS within Franconia Fire was tabled.
Voters also OK’d the $2 million municipal budget, $423,600 transfer station budget, $366,000 water department budget and purchases of a 10-wheeler ($260,000), one-ton dump truck, and tractor/mower. Select Board member Jill Brewer was re-elected unopposed.
HAVERHILL
Voters adopted a revised Flood Prone Area Ordinance, 466-226, and revised Airport Zoning Regulations, 383-318.
Joe Longacre and Phil Blanchard topped a five-candidate filed to each claim three-year seats on the Select Board.
School board incumbents Aaron Palm (2 years), Donald LoCascio (2 years), and Robert St. Pierre (1 year) were re-elected without opposition.
LANCASTER
Funding requests for Center for New Beginnings ($1,000), North Country Home and Hospice ($17,991) and Androscoggin Valley Home Care ($8,000) were rejected because organization representatives did not attend as required.
All other funding articles passed, including the $8.1 million operating budget and purchase of a new ambulance ($300,000), 10-wheel dump truck ($253,000) and backhoe ($140,000).
Incumbent Selectman Shane Beattie was re-elected unopposed.
LISBON
Voters approved $5 million for water system improvements ($3.2 million bonded), $850,000 for purchasing a new fire truck, and a feasibility study with interested towns for a regional police department.
Also approved were the $2.36 million operating budget, $289,000 wastewater budget, and $200,000 water department budget.
Selectman Scott Champagne was re-elected unopposed.
LYMAN
Thomas Smith (three-year term) and Wendy Ho-Sing-Loy (one year) were re-elected to the Select Board.
The town budget ($443,000) and highway department budget ($336,000) passed, and voters authorized a feasibility study for a regional police department.
SUGAR HILL
All articles passed and incumbent Selectman Christopher Elms was re-elected unopposed.
