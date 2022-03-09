HAVERHILL — Four newcomers were elected to the Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Tuesday.
They emerged from a field of nine candidates in three contested races, making it the most competitive school board election in many years.
The winners were as follows:
— David Robinson and Michael Thompson each claimed three-year seats, edging incumbent Michael Aremburg and challenger Chuck Fenn.
— Anthony Daniels claimed a two-year seat over Aaron Palm.
— Robert St. Pierre bested Gary Chase and Nicole Woods for a one-year seat.
Three of those candidates (Robinson, Thompson and Daniels) are educators or former educators who were endorsed by the teacher’s union The Haverhill Cooperative Education Association.
HCEA President Nancy Musgrave expressed confidence that union-school board relations will improve under the new school board.
The election replaced three of the four school board members who voted to end masking during the height of the 2021-2022 COVID surge, which was met with an NCEA vote of no confidence.
“It’s a positive step forward,” said HCEA President Nancy Musgrave.
With masking no longer an issue, Musgrave hopes the new school board will tackle the district’s low reading and math test scores and the lingering issue of COVID learning loss.
To do so in a financially responsible way, Thompson, Robinson and Daniels have called for the school district to hire a grant writer, to fund new positions without impacting taxpayers.
The Haverhill Cooperative School District’s annual business meeting will take place at the middle school starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
LANCASTER
Voters passed all 27 warrant articles including the $7.26 million operating budget.
Also approved were warrant articles to raise $242,000 to purchase two new ambulances (to be paid for through the unassigned balance and grant funding), $239,000 for a new 10-wheel dump truck (to be paid for from the unassigned fund balance), and $225,000 to rehabilitate a section of the Main Street sewer line (to be paid for from the sewer enterprise fund).
A warrant article to continue video recording the bi-monthly Board of Selectmen’s meetings, and posting the videos online afterwards, was also approved.
Leo Enos (280 votes), Erik Becker (259) and Justin Kenison (245) won three year seats on the Budget Committee, edging challengers Rob Christie (192) and John Garrison (172). Kathy-Jean Lavoie ran unopposed for a two-year seat.
CARROLL
Incumbent Rob Gauthier was narrowly re-elected to the Select Board, edging challenger Brian Mycko, 132-127.
Voters passed a $2.4 million operating budget, 142-126, a $1.3 million bond for road reconstruction, 189-87, and $37,980 to fund the property inspector/cod enforcement officer position, 156-118.
Voters opposed the creation of a town manager position, 169-86, and denied a request to raise and appropriate $30,000 for the New Land & Building Capital Reserve Fund, 140-132.
Michelle Gamache was elected Library Trustee over Janet Nelson, 137-101.
SUGAR HILL
All 11 warrant articles were passed, including the $1.6 million town operating budget and a zoning ordinance to create a definition for ‘event venue,’ allowing them by special exception in the general residential and rural residence 1 zones.
Christopher Ellms was re-elected to the Select Board without opposition.
LISBON
Nine warrant articles were approved including the $2.3 million operating budget, $278,640 wastewater department budget, and $206,970 water department budget.
A proposal to create a 55.3-acre town forest and authorize the Conservation Commission to manage it was approved 49-8.
Incumbent Brian Higgins was re-elected to the Select Board without opposition.
DALTON
Jo Beth Dudley defeated Kevin Whittum Jr., 155-128, for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Frank Tillotson Jr. was elected moderator over Pam Kathan, 141-129.
JEFFERSON
The Town Clerk and Town Treasurer positions were changed from one- to three-year terms with three-quarter voter approval.
Michael Meehan was elected to a three-year term as Trustee of the Trust Fund over James Akerman, 147-58, and Terri Larcomb won a Select Board seat without opposition.
NORTHUMBERLAND
James Tierney beat James Weagle in the Select Board contest, 182-88.
William Everleth (165 votes) and Louise Collins (161) each won three-year terms on the Board of Education over Bruce Pelletier (120).
The annual business meeting, to decide on 16 warrant articles including the proposed $2.76 million operating budget, will take place at Groveton High School at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
COLEBROOK
Voters approved a $1.2 million bond for improvements to the wastewater treatment facility and a $428,000 bond for an alternate water supply project, both by 54-5 margins. Greg Placy was elected to the Select Board without opposition.
STRATFORD
Write-in Clayton Macdonald edged listed candidate Greg Ruch, 31-30. Ruch has requested a recount.
Tim Brooks was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Education.
A proposal to split the annual meeting into two parts — a ballot vote and a business meeting — was approved 47-22.
STEWARTSTOWN
Voters approved a $980,208 operating budget and a petition article for the Town of Stewarstown to maintain the seasonal portion of Creampoke Road year-round.
In elections, Lisa Young beat Kasha Ramirez for a one-year term as overseer of public health and welfare, 44-10, and James Gilbert was elected to a three-year term as Selectman without opposition.
COLUMBIA
Normal Cloutier was elected to the Select Board without opposition.
RANDOLPH
Pauld Alfred Jadis beat Dewald Steinmann in the race for a single three-year Select Board race, 57-29.
BATH
All articles passed and Charles Maccini was elected to the Select Board without opposition.
