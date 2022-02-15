Town Meeting Shift Creates Small Bump In The Road For Barnet

The Barnet Select Board’s decision to move Annual Town Meeting from early March to late April resulted in at least one unintended consequence they had to address this week.
There are any number of municipal tasks and events, such as electing a new board chair and making appointments, at the first select board meeting after Town Meeting. In Barnet, there also happens to be a mandatory review of the town’s ATV ordinance. Typically a minor affair these days, the trouble with postponing the annual ordinance review until after Town Meeting this year is the first select board meeting, is that isn’t slated to be held until just days before the start of the ATV season.
The board wrestled with when to hold a review, concerned that delaying until their routine meeting on May 9, the first after the rescheduled annual meeting, may not leave enough time for consideration of any potential changes or public comment.
The ordinance calls for a review of which specific roads or sections of roads will be opened to ATV use in conjunction with the local ATV club.
Co-chair Ben Gates initially suggested conducting the review during a meeting in March, to avoid the potential time crunch.
“I’m inclined to bend the rules in March and do it then,” said Gates during the discussion with co-chair Dylan Ford and board member Mark Jefferson.
“You’re always inclined to bend the rules,” quipped Ford.
In the end, it was Jefferson who threaded the needle. He suggested the town conduct a review of the ordinance with the ATV club at an earlier meeting but wait to formally approve the ordinance renewal until the May 9 meeting, at which point people will have had an opportunity to consider it and offer feedback.
The number of roads opened to ATVs has grown over the years, starting with just 3 in 2010 when the ordinance was originally adopted to over 10 sections of roads now. The public roadways are used as connectors between off-road trails maintained by the Barnet Trailblazers ATV Club.
In 2010 the proposal to open roads was met with some resident concern over safety and noise issues, however the annual review has generated little public participation.
“There was a fair amount of public discourse prior to the approval of the ordinance in 2010. Since then public participation has waned,” said Barnet Town Clerk Ben Heisholt. “In the past few years there are usually 2 or 3 members of the public who show up for the meeting. I don’t recall any opposition to the annual approval of public road use since 2010.”
Coincidentally, that year was pivotal for another topic discussed at this week’s board meeting - the new Barnet Town Garage opened in 2010. The board continued an ongoing discussion Monday night about how to alleviate moisture problems that bubble up every winter. Road foreman Mark Chase and the board members got a lot of input and spoke with people operating other garages, but they didn’t come to a conclusion yet about the best course of action and will continue to research the best solution.
The board also Monday night rejected a request from the Caledonia Cooperative School District, of which Barnet is a part along with Walden and Waterford, to authorize the mailing of ballots to every voter in town for the annual school district decisions, such as board members and the budget.
During their discussion, the board noted how many spoiled ballots there were last year when town meeting was entirely by mail balloting. They were also concerned about the burden the decision may put on Heisholt.
The request had been made by Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker in a letter on Feb. 2, which indicated in order for it to happen with the school district it would need to be approved by the boards in all three towns, as well as the CCSD board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.