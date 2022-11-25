Town Meeting To Decide On Improper Fire Truck Purchase

WATERFORD — The purchase of a fire truck will go to Town Meeting voters in March.
Waterford Fire improperly ordered a $418,000 fire truck a year ago without Town Meeting approval.
If voters approve the purchase retroactively, taxpayers would re-pay approximately $248,000 through a five-year municipal loan with the balance funded through a Fire Department surplus fund ($106,000) and the re-sale of an old truck (appx. $65,000).
If the order is canceled, the town may be assessed an undetermined penalty.
Select Board meeting minutes from Nov. 8, 2021, state “The Fire Department plans to order the truck before a scheduled price increase in December and bring the purchase to Town Meeting for approval.”
That didn’t happen.
Instead, the prior three-person Select Board authorized the fire truck purchase without voter consent. Fire Chief Jeff Gingue has explained he was granted verbal permission outside of a posted meeting without a formal vote.
He called it a mistake made “in good faith.”
Members of the current five-person Select Board last month agreed that Gingue acted improperly but not illegally.
