LITTLETON — During Tuesday’s town vote, residents elected Roger Emerson to a second term on the Select Board, supported the plan to move forward with a new town hall, and supported, by a thin margin, the fire/EMS union contract.
In the Select Board race, Emerson netted 476 votes.
Challenger Courtney Bowler came in second place with 344 votes.
Rudy Gelsi, another challenger for the board, came up with 35 votes.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” said Emerson. “I thought it would be tight, and it was.”
He thanked his supporters.
“I’ll do my best for the town,” said Emerson.
In a 439-415 vote, residents approved Article 10, a 4-year collective bargaining agreement for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union members at Littleton Fire Rescue.
The vote tallies were unofficial as of Tuesday evening, and a few dozen ballots still needed to be hand-counted.
Residents also approved, in a 523-333 vote, a 3-year union State Employees Association union contract for the Littleton Police Department.
In a 556-293 vote, they approved a 3-year union contract for AFSCME employees in the Department of Public Works and the Littleton Transfer Station.
In a 555-306 vote, residents supported Article 47, a non-binding question that asked them if they are in favor of moving forward with the potential of building, purchasing, or renovating an existing town building for a permanent town office.
The vote allows the town to explore town hall options and present them to voters at a future meeting.
Other Articles
Because they involve borrowing, two bond articles that needed a 60-percent super-majority to pass were approved by voters.
In a 618-249 vote, residents approved $602,200 to improve the Dells Dam, which has been out of safety compliance with the state, whose Department of Environmental Services requires that action be taken by the town to avoid flooding to residents and property downstream.
The total cost will be offset with more than $200,000 in grant funding.
By a 680-190 margin, voters also approved $610,000 in bonds to repair and replace several roadway culverts.
In a 778-101 vote, residents approved a 3-year lease between the town and the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill for 33 acres of town-owned property.
They also approved, in a 735-123 vote, a land swap that gives the New Hampshire Department of Transportation a parcel of town-owned land along Route 18/St. Johnsbury Road near the hospital and gives the town a parcel of DOT-owned land at South Street and Riverside Drive, the latter of which will be set aside for a parking and recreation area near the recreational rail trail and river district.
Several requests for $50,000 each into the police vehicle and equipment, fire vehicle and equipment, and public works vehicle and equipment capital reserve funds were approved.
Voters also approved $80,000 in parking improvements (561-305) and $500,000 in road and sidewalk improvements (668-202).
In addition, they approved in a 652-202 vote Article 27, which asked them to discontinue the Littleton Opera House special revenue fund, and approved in a 479-377 vote Article 28, which authorizes $122,950 for opera house operations, with $82,950 coming from taxes and $40,000 from the special revenue fund.
Article 28 now puts opera house operations funding into the town’s unassigned fund balance, a move that comes after the opera house budget, in 2022, passed by a mere six votes, and had it failed, there would have been no money to maintain the opera house and keep it open.
In a 422-441 vote, residents rejected Article 31, which asked them for $50,000 to remove the Apthorp Commons field dugouts.
They approved $35,000 to replace lights at the Apthorp soccer and softball fields (612-251) and $13,895 for new security cameras for parks and recreation buildings (662-209).
A proposed general fund operating budget of $9,854,096 was approved 554-295.
In a 610-207 vote, residents approved Article 2, a zoning amendment regarding permitted home occupations that expands the types of home businesses as they become more common.
