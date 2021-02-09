The Town of St. Johnsbury is now closer than ever to solving its public safety building problem.
The St. Johnsbury Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Dispatch Center are now housed together at 1187 Main Street. Town officials have said for years that the facility is too old and too small to accommodate modern-day emergency operations and equipment.
But on Monday, the select board was presented with plans and full illustrations of a new police station and dispatch center in a renovated St. Johnsbury Armory Building located just up the street.
The renovation of the Armory into a public safety building would be the first step in a long-term plan that would also involve the construction of a new fire station at an undetermined location and the sale of 1187 Main Street to a private developer.
The 103-year-old Armory at 1249 Main Street has been closed for years due to environmental contamination including asbestos, lead and PCBs. But according to the town’s Burlington-based consultant “White + Burke Real Estate Advisors,” the gymnasium on the back of the building could be removed while the front part is reconstructed into a new police/dispatch facility.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page and Dispatch Operations Manager Tony Skelton has been involved in the re-design of the Armory building to include a squad room, training room, interview rooms, a break room, several offices, a fitness center, locker rooms, a juvenile holding cell, a found property room, a kitchen, a dispatch center and a drive-in “sally port.”
“We’ve been able to come up with a great facility for the town that will work for years to come,” said Chief Page. “It not only works well for the police department, it’s going to work well for our dispatch.”
White + Burke Vice President Stephanie T. Clarke told the board on Monday that it’s possible to have the new facility open and operating by September of 2023 but only if the town starts the permitting process this summer and a public bond vote passes in the fall. That would allow the environmental clean-up of the site to begin in the summer of 2022 followed by construction in November.
The estimated cost of the project - including the site clean-up - is about $5 million dollars.
Town officials say they are continuing to seek grant funding to offset some of the project cost.
The town has already applied for a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency and is planning to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Vermont Community Development Program to eradicate “slums and blight.”
The Armory, which opened in 1917, had most recently been the home of the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department until the town closed it in 2009.
