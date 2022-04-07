Town Mulls Whether To Rebuild Or Replace Kent Fountain

LANCASTER — Hopes are dimming that the Kent Fountain can be rebuilt.
The 130-year-old fountain was toppled in a March 20 single-vehicle crash and the pieces are currently being stored on pallets at the town sandpit.
Barry Normandeau, the owner of Normandeau Trucking LLC, evaluated the pieces and found that re-assembling them may be difficult — if not impossible.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson delivered the news to the Select Board on Monday.
“At the beginning, Barry was very optimistic that we might be able to salvage parts of it and put it back together. He’s a little less optimistic about that [now],” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
A representative of the town’s insurance provider, Primex, was due to inspect the fountain pieces on Tuesday.
The town has requested cost estimates for both repair and replacement.
“Obviously repairing it would be better because it’s the original granite. From what I understand it came from a quarry in the Garland Brook area. If it can’t be repaired, and replacement is the only option, my hope is that some pieces of that fountain can be used in the replacement. It would be nice to utilize some pieces of original stone in a new fountain,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
As part of the process, Gaetjens-Oleson has been in communication with two descendants of downtown merchant Richard Kent, for whom the fountain is named.
“When we have the final options or even just the final decision, I want to at least engage as many family members as possible in it. So they are kept in the loop and are comfortable with what we do. It certainly might not be what they want, but as long as they are made aware of it and have the opportunity to offer their thoughts, I think it’s important. The family gave it to the town. I think it’s respectful we continue to engage them,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
The fountain was located outside of the post office. It was given to the town by the sons of the late Richard Kent, a downtown merchant and general store owner for nearly 60 years.
The book “History of Lancaster, New Hampshire” written by Rev. Amos Newton Somers published in 1899 offers the following history of the fountain.
“At the March town meeting in 1889, the sons of the late Richard P. Kent made the offer to the town of a fountain to be located in front of his late residence on Main street as a fitting memorial to their parents, who had been identified with the business and social interests of the town and community since 1825.”
It goes on to say that the fountain was offered “on the condition that the town maintains it in the future in accordance with the designs of the donors as affording drinking water to man and beast as well as serving as an ornament to the village streets when the, then contemplated, system of waterworks should be completed.
“The town accepted the offer, and the fountain was finished by the time of the completion of the waterworks, and put in use on the first of December, 1892.”
In his book, Somers described Kent as someone who helped develop the industries of the town who served thirsty men and animals with “one of the noblest services man can render his fellows, the offering of the “cup of cold water.”
The granite fountain included the inscription “IN MEMORIAM. Richard Peabody Kent, Emily Mann Kent.”
On the face toward the sidewalk it read “To the Town. From Henry O. Kent, Edward R. Kent, Charles N. Kent.’”
