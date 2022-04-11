Town Of Barnet Awarded $20,068 State Planning Grant

McIndoes Academy has been closed since 1969. A faithful group of alumni and new volunteers to town continue to care for the building. A survey last year found 2/3 of the respondents favored the town restoring the historic building over building new. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
BARNET – The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) awarded $20,068 to the Town of Barnet in state Municipal Planning Grant funds to support the McIndoes Academy Community Center building renovation planning efforts.
The work will utilize Bread Loaf Construction to assist trustees and the community in understanding the Academy building’s physical, operational and financial needs and constraints. The Town of Barnet successfully competed against 50 municipalities and was one of 24 funded.
“The town is excited to support the renovation plans for the historic Academy building located in McIndoes Falls,” said selectperson Dylan Ford. “The renovated facility and meeting space will host vibrant and enriching programming to benefit the town and greater community.”
“As Vermont continues to grow its economy, maintain a high quality of life and attract new people and business to the state, Municipal Planning Grants help communities accelerate local solutions, energize downtowns, remove barriers to much-needed housing,” said Vermont DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford.
Awarded annually and administered by DHCD, the Municipal Planning Grant program supports local community revitalization and planning initiatives. Since 1998, the program has provided $13 million to 237 cities and towns across Vermont, bringing people together to adopt useful and relevant municipal plans and implementing those plans through downtown revitalization, updating regulations, improved capital budgeting and innovative projects that to prepare for the challenges they face. To learn more: http://accd.vermont.gov
