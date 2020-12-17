Town Of Barnet Receives DEC Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant

The Town of Barnet are the recipients of an Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-aid Award from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. This grant has been instrumental in the success of keeping Harvey’s Lake free of aquatic nuisance species.
Barnet relies on this grant and the donations of the Lake Harvey Association and others for this essential program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in recreational activities, the Aquatic Nuisance grant aids in washing and inspecting boats, and educating the public on the importance of keeping invasive plants out of Harvey’s Lake. Because of this financial aid, Barnet has managed to maintain a Eurasian Milfoil free zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.