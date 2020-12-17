Town Of Barnet Receives DEC Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant

Harvey's Lake in West Barnet is calm one recent morning at the public beach.

The Town of Barnet are the recipients of an Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-aid Award from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. This grant has been instrumental in the success of keeping Harvey’s Lake free of aquatic nuisance species.

Barnet relies on this grant and the donations of the Lake Harvey Association and others for this essential program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in recreational activities, the Aquatic Nuisance grant aids in washing and inspecting boats, and educating the public on the importance of keeping invasive plants out of Harvey’s Lake. Because of this financial aid, Barnet has managed to maintain a Eurasian Milfoil free zone.

