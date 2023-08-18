Town of St. Johnsbury Awards $100,000 In Grants

The town of St. Johnsbury has awarded $100,000 in grants to the community.
The select board approved the grants at their Monday night meeting. The funds are a result of the COVID-19 state and local fiscal recovery funds created by ARPA.
The grants include $22,500 to the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club for a new fence around the Kiwanis pool.
$20,000 to Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) to “innovate” the Northeast Kingdom.
$20,000 to New Depot Square Commercial Properties LLC for preservation and business incubation.
$15,000 to Ralston Mill to build lofts in the Ralston building.
$15,000 to Friends of Dog Mountain for trail enhancements.
And $7,500 to Daniel Sweet for a barbershop relocation and expansion.
According to the applications sent to the town, the Kiwanis Pool has a six foot fence around it which is about 40 years-old. The Kiwanis Club wants to replace the fence with an eight foot fence. The cost of the project is estimated at $28,020.
NVDA wants to build a $1.5 million dollar fund to support tech start-ups an entrepreneurs.
The New Depot Square project wants to build a $54,000 budget to offer support to incubation rental rates and maintain the renovated appearance of the building for the next four years.
Ralston Mill wants to develop $50,000 in funding so they can create 12 artist loft apartments for combined residential and commercial space for working artists,
Friends of Dog Mountain want to improve two trails to include long-term sustainability and safety. Phase 1 of the project is estimated at $76,130 and the total cost of the project is estimated at $162,210.
Daniel Sweet’s “Dan’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor” will be re-locating from 560 Railroad Street to 36 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
