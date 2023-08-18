Town of St. Johnsbury Awards $100,000 In Grants

Swimmers beat the heat Wednesday at Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury. (Contributed Photo)

The town of St. Johnsbury has awarded $100,000 in grants to the community.

The select board approved the grants at their Monday night meeting. The funds are a result of the COVID-19 state and local fiscal recovery funds created by ARPA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments