The Vermont Downtown Development Board has awarded village center designation to Westfield. This designation creates a new partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support the community’s ongoing revitalization efforts.
“The Board is impressed with the Town of Westfield’s dedication to economic revitalization and we look forward to collaborating with the community to make this important commercial and civic center a more active and vibrant place,” said Richard Amore, Village Center Designation Program Manager with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). “The designation program is a useful tool for communities, and helps pave the way for public and private investments that result in job creation, business development, and public improvements.”
