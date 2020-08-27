Town Officials Continue To Be Wary Of Town Finances

Document with title Property tax on a desk.

While a recent flurry of tax sales is not yet a sign of the impact of COVID-19 on municipal tax collections, several town officials across the Northeast Kingdom say the region isn’t out of the woods just yet.

A number of tax sales have been posted in recent weeks from across the NEK, including 20 from Barton/Orleans, 23 from Brighton, 4 in Sheffield, a couple in Lyndon, and numerous other towns with additional sales.

