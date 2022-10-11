LYNDON — The ARPA Advisory Committee on Monday made its recommendations to the Select Board and Village Trustees.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton, the committee facilitator, presented a plan to distribute $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Under the proposal, the town and village would divide the money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000 to $350,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000).
In the business competition, selected businesses would be awarded up to $20,000 to support start-up or expansion costs, and would have to invest $2 for every $1 they receive.
When creating its recommendations, the ARPA Advisory Committee prioritized grant-match projects to get the most “bang for the buck.”
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding.
The only non-grant funded recommendation (the town building improvements) was deemed necessary to improve the building’s access, energy efficiency, and the gymnasium.
The “five pots” do not account for $325,000 in ARPA funds.
For that money, the advisory committee offered two suggestions: Setting aside $200,000 for urgent Town and Village projects and using $125,000 to hire a designated employee to oversee the time-consuming ARPA documentation process ($125,000).
The Select Board and Village Trustees expressed general support for the “five pots” proposal.
They took the ARPA Advisory Committee’s recommendations under advisement.
During a discussion on Monday, Gratton said the amount in each of the “five pots” could be adjusted in response to public feedback and the preferences of the Select Board and Village Trustees.
Selected from a larger list, the five pots would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan and a recent community survey.
The APRA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds for infrastructure.
The committee felt those projects should be bonded, citing low-interest rates, and that the ARPA funds be put towards “transformational” projects.
In addition, the ARPA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds to purchase blighted or vacant properties (e.g. the Tap and Die building) and prepare them for sale and redevelopment, citing the associated costs and risks.
Formed in March, the advisory committee has also developed a draft application and scoring system.
A growing number of community organizations have expressed interest in ARPA funds.
The Lyndon Outing Club has announced it will apply for $290,000 towards a proposed $1.1 million snowmaking system; RINK Inc. has requested $6,555 to assist with $26,911 in energy efficiency upgrades at Fenton Chester Arena; and the Village Improvement Society will seek ARPA funds for improvements to Powers Park.
