WEST BURKE — The town is willing to forgive over $19,000 in fines attached to Rick Schwag’s burned-out village property if Schwag is willing to give the property to the town.
That’s the latest offer related to the West Burke property at 4067 U.S. Route 5 that select board members discussed during their meeting on Monday. The apartment building at the property burned in August 2020, and the site has not been cleaned up. The town has been assessing fines at $100 a day since August 2021, hoping it would incent Schwag to clean it up.
The board’s proposal to take the property as a way to erase the fines and back taxes is in a letter written by the board and signed by board Chair Christine Emmons.
“The back taxes that are due are $6851.13. As of 03/03/2022 the fines accrued are $19,100 and continue to accumulate at $100 per day,” the letter states. “The select board would consider Mr. Schwag signing the property over to the Town in lieu of these payments.”
The letter is directed to Realtor Danica Rolfe, owner of Pace Real Estate, and is in response to a letter Rolfe had sent them requesting the elimination of the fines as a way to facilitate the sale of the property. Rolfe has been assisting Schwag with the sale of property in area towns, including two other burned-out properties, one in Concord and another on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
“Presently, there are more fines owed on the property than we can sell it for,” Rolfe wrote to the board on Feb. 21. “The owner, Rick Schwag, would like to request that the fines be waived so that he can sell it and pay the back taxes with the proceeds.”
In her proposal, Rolfe tried to address the town’s concerns about a new owner not following through with the property clean-up.
Noted Rolfe, “a prospective buyer could submit a building permit that included cleaning up the property by a deadline along with development plans … Then, the offer that Rick signed with the Buyer would state that the sale was contingent on the Buyer getting approval of their zoning permit and this would help the parties feel comfortable moving forward.”
The board’s response is an unwillingness at this point to lose the leverage the fines provide to ensure site clean-up and a solid plan moving forward for what the property will become.
“What happens if you forgive everything and then it gets taken off the market?” asked Mark Daigle, who was elected last week by townspeople and was taking part in his first select board meeting on Monday.
Daigle won by only two votes over Burke Hollow resident Samuel James, and by only four votes over incumbent Ford Hubbard, who attended the meeting on Monday to thank the board and town officials for the years he spent working with them. He also offered his help in any way town officials thought he could help.
“I love the town. I love the people,” he said. “I won’t interfere with anything, but if you have any questions don’t hesitate to call me.”
Hubbard also singled out Daigle, crediting him for keeping the peace in Hubbard’s home by winning the election and freeing Hubbard from the board commitment.
“Mark, congratulations, you saved a divorce in my house,” said Hubbard.
Veteran board members Christine Emmons, serving as chair for the last time on Monday, and Joe Allard, assuming the chairmanship moving forward, joined Burke Zoning Administrator Mike Harris in bringing Daigle up to speed on the effort of trying to get Schwag’s property cleaned up.
Rolfe said the board’s rejection of the fine forgiveness request puts the process in a holding pattern at the moment, and she’s not sure how Schwag will proceed. Schwag, who owns a home in Lyndon, is currently residing in Pennsylvania.
Rolfe said the property has been pulled from the market at this time.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do at this point,” she said Tuesday.
Rolfe said giving the property away to the town is not Schwag’s desire. “I don’t see it going down that way. I think that he would rather try to sell it to a buyer he likes before he did that,” she said.
Rolfe took issue with the town’s insistence on maintaining the fines and requiring knowledge of buyer details.
The board contends, “If the property were to change ownership, the Town would need to know the name(s) of the buyer, what their intentions are with the property. This would include a timeframe for cleanup of the burned-out structure and all remaining debris and what their plans are for the property once cleaned up.”
Rolfe said the request seems to be a step too far into a private negotiation between a property owner and a buyer and that buyer’s desire to do with his private property as he sees fit.
“I understand that they don’t want to continue to have a problem, but it does seem to go out of bounds,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.