Town Officials OK Push For Wastewater System
Buy Now

Burke Select Board member Christine Emmons appears via online video for a select board meeting to discuss a proposed municiple wastewater system on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Attending the meeting at the town office in West Burke in person are Zoning Administrator Mike Harris and Andrea Day, from the Dufresne Group, an engineering company helping the town consider the system. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — ‘Unprecedented’ funding opportunity is motivating town officials to pursue a possible municipal wastewater system.

The town select board, in a meeting last week, took steps toward a wastewater system to be developed on Mike Cole’s property, in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5, that would be built to accommodate 140 users in the vicinity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments