Town Officials OK Push For Wastewater System

WEST BURKE — ‘Unprecedented’ funding opportunity is motivating town officials to pursue a possible municipal wastewater system.
The town select board, in a meeting last week, took steps toward a wastewater system to be developed on Mike Cole’s property, in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5, that would be built to accommodate 140 users in the vicinity.
Interest in small multi-user systems in the village emerged back in 2018 through the efforts of One Burke, a group organized around the revitalization of the West Burke village.
Grants pursued by the group paid for feasibility studies that identified reasonable and safe sites for water and wastewater systems. The effort continued throughout the pandemic, which brought about a major project funding opportunity through the COVID-relief federal ARPA money. More than $3.9 million is available to support the project.
The meeting with the select board on Feb. 13 was an opportunity for the board members to learn more about the project planning and to give the official OK for planning and funding efforts to continue.
“I’d want to know more about final costs, but I’d be willing to move forward as long as it doesn’t cost the town a whole bunch of money,” said board Chairman Joe Allard.
The total cost for the system has been estimated at $10.5 million.
Getting a green light from the select board to continue the process is important to a timeline for seeking and receiving the maximum amount of grant funding. The deadline for ARPA expenditures is in August 2026, and another potential significant funding source through the USDA has its own timing requirements.
The project could qualify for a grant worth 45 percent of the balance after ARPA through the USDA. Project money not grant-funded would need to be acquired via loan. Andrea Day, with the engineering consulting firm Dufresne Group, who has been working with One Burke on the wastewater effort since 2018, said there is a chance the grant help could rise to as much as 75 percent if criteria around health and safety are met.
The application to USDA Rural Development is due in mid-April. Eric Law from Rural Development appeared at the meeting and encouraged the officials to pursue the opportunity to develop a wastewater system even if it doesn’t ultimately work out. He said the funding available to towns for such efforts is at “unprecedented” levels.
“Now is your time,” he said. “As a federal funding professional I’ve never seen this much money (to support) a wastewater system.”
For Rural Development to advance the town’s application and endorse significant funding support, officials there need to see a solid show of support from the town.
“You’ve got to be in the game for us to make your case our case,” he said.
The hope, said Day, is that the USDA would provide some indication of project funding levels after it reviews the application. This would put town and project officials in a better position to communicate project costs minus all grant support.
Public outreach will be key moving forward, Day said. “It is a huge project and people need to understand the scope of it before being able to make a decision about it.”
The question about who pays for the balance of the system’s cost after all the federal dollars have been applied is one that needs to be answered, but project leaders and officials agree that the cost would likely exceed affordability if only left to the users to cover.
“The project may not be able to move forward without the support of the entire community,” Day said.
Said Zoning Administrator Mike Harris, “What we’re trying to do is come up with a plan that actually works for the users as well as the town, so it might very well end up being some sort of a hybrid plan where maybe the town as a whole contributes.”
The need for a system has been expressed both as an incentive to draw residents and businesses and as a way to address the aging private systems.
Individual household septic systems are getting to the end of their life expectancies, Harris said. They’re going to need to be replaced in the next 5 to 10 years, he said, and system replacements are anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000.
“For a lot of these folks that’s an awful lot of money to have to come up with,” said Harris.
A new system would also improve the water quality, he said. “Most of the water supplies in the village in particular are marginal at best. I mean they supply water, but it’s a sulfur, high iron, high mineral water. It is not a great quality of water.”
Project and town officials say they hope community members recognize how significant current funding support options are and the benefit of good timing.
When One Burke made wastewater a vision for village improvement, the pandemic was nearly two years into the future along with the related availability of new federal funds for wastewater systems. People pushing the project were completing significant amounts of groundwork that now positions the project well to maximize the grant support.
“Call it luck, call it whatever you want,” said Harris, “but we’re so well-positioned; nobody saw any of this (pandemic-related money) coming at the time that this was started.”
Said Day, “The timing all worked out with the pandemic and the additional funding coming in because they (One Burke) had already started, so it was easy for them to put up their hands and say, ‘hey, we’ve already got this going, send some funds our way.’”
Harris said communicating the system opportunity and benefits will be a high priority in the coming months in order to gauge whether there is enough support in the community to develop the system.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.