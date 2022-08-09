Town, Police Thank Good Samaritan

Franconia resident Danny Ballentine is being congratulated as a Good Samaritan for helping to detain a suspect accused of dozens of car burglaries in several North Country towns. (Contributed image)

The town of Franconia — from residents to elected officials and town staff and police officers — are thanking a Good Samaritan who did his part to end a rash of car burglaries.

That Samaritan, Danny Ballentine, who detained the suspect caught in the act, said he believes the encounter was more than pure chance and wanted to share his story.

