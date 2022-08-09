Town, Police Thank Good Samaritan

The town of Franconia — from residents to elected officials and town staff and police officers — are thanking a Good Samaritan who did his part to end a rash of car burglaries.
That Samaritan, Danny Ballentine, who detained the suspect caught in the act, said he believes the encounter was more than pure chance and wanted to share his story.
In the early morning hours of July 29, Ballentine witnessed the suspect, who is accused of breaking into an unprecedented 50 to 60 vehicles in four towns in July, getting into his car.
After a foot pursuit, Ballentine then detained him for police.
As the Franconia, Bethlehem, Littleton and Sugar Hill police departments work through a plethora of evidence to bring formal charges against the suspect, Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin on Tuesday officially named Ballentine as the resident who snapped into action.
“I think he’s a hero,” said Cashin, who added the Ballentine did not seek public recognition.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on July 29, Cashin said Ballentine chased down the suspect (who police are not naming until formal charges are filed) and took him to the ground.
“He popped back up and started struggling with him, but he takes him down again and takes his back, which is a Jujitsu move,” said Cashin. “He back-grips him from what I understand and just holds him there and doesn’t let him get away. From that point, the suspect knew he should probably not resist. He could tell the way he was being held that [Ballentine] was not the guy to mess with.”
Ballentine’s wife called 9-1-1.
“It took a while for us to respond,” said Cashin. “We don’t come on until 6 and we were all on our way. I flew in from Bath, and the Bethlehem unit who was out doing a special patrol came flying up over. So he had some time there and they ended up having this heart-to-heart talk.”
It isn’t very often when the region sees that many vehicle break-ins, or when a citizen steps up like Ballentine, said Cashin.
“We have plenty of petty theft and we’ve had catalytic converter theft and we’ve had different kinds of theft here and there, but never had one that yielded this many victims of petty theft,” he said.
All vehicles entered by the suspect in the four towns were reported to be unlocked. Police are now trying to get stolen items back into the hands of their rightful owners.
In Franconia itself, the suspect went through 25 to 30 vehicles and at least 20 to 25 in Bethlehem, said Cashin.
In mid-July, Littleton reported about a dozen or more.
Sugar Hill police reported three, with one victim there willing to press charges, he said.
“We’re looking at 50 to 60 total for the North Country,” said Cashin. “We wouldn’t have caught this guy if it wasn’t for Danny’s efforts and his bravery. He is not looking for public recognition and doesn’t consider what he did to be heroic at all. He just thought it was the right thing to do.”
On Tuesday evening, Ballentine said he doesn’t believe his encounter with the suspect was by coincidence.
“I go to a local church and one of the women who runs the food pantry in Littleton had her car broken into and her laptop that she uses for work stolen,” he said. “The night before all of this happened, she and some of my other friends were praying that whoever this is would be brought to justice and have a change of heart.”
When Ballentine later looked at his phone after the morning of the encounter, he said his alarm didn’t awaken him, as he initially thought, because his wife called him four minutes before it went off.
“I woke up out of a dead sleep and looked out my window and saw immediately that my car door was open and I saw this guy’s head pop out of it,” he said. “I practice Jujitsu and am a fairly athletic guy and was able to chase him down, and safely, for both of us, stop him. It could have been somebody else. It could have been somebody with a gun.”
Before police arrived, they had three quarters of an hour together.
“I was sitting there talking to him, saying Mac is a good guy, you should really make this right,” said Ballentine. “When he was talking with me, it seemed like he was going to try to make things right.”
After the suspect’s arrest, Cashin said the man accused was cooperative and voluntarily identified dozens of cars broken into as police drove him around the community.
While at first hesitant to speak, Ballentine said he wanted to ultimately share his story, one that he said wasn’t all chance.
While raising a family in Franconia, Ballentine works primarily at Littleton Regional Healthcare as a physician’s assistant in ears, nose, throat, allergies and skin cancer. When called, he also works at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
That things lined up that early morning during his off hours was the amazing part, he said.
“Everything else is being part of the community, looking out for each other and acting,” said Ballentine.
Not long before, he was reading “Natural Born Heroes,” by Christopher McDougall, to his son.
“It talks about these studies and what it takes to act in these situations,” said Ballentine. “The thing I consistently saw was compassion, compassion and empathy. It’s important. And I feel like that’s good news, something to share … I really encouraged [the suspect] to try to make things right and I hope he does.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Cashin spoke with two police departments about moving forward with charges, a process that is taking some time because some police reports aren’t yet completed because of officers being occupied with other cases and some officers not being on duty because of days off.
When charges come, they will be filed from each of the four police departments, said Cashin.
“There are charges that will be pending from all of the towns,” he said. “We are hoping to consolidate the prosecution to one court date to answer to all of the crimes at once. I’ve talked with all of the chiefs and the investigators and that is the game plan.”
