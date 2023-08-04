Town Prepares For Decimation Of Ash Trees

With the emerald ash borer making its way northward into New Hampshire, one northern Grafton County town is considering being proactive by identifying those ash trees at risk of falling onto municipal properties and buildings or onto public roadways. (Photo contributed by the N.H. Department of Agriculture)
One town in northern Grafton County is preparing for the decimation of ash trees from the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle species that is becoming more widespread in New Hampshire and is making its way northward.
The new sustainability working group in Bethlehem recently discussed the phenomenon and how to protect the town from trees at risk of falling onto municipal property and buildings or public roadways and has recommended to the Select Board that the town actively manage it.
“It’s clearly an issue with the beetles, which have now moved north of the Notch, including in Bethlehem,” Bruce Caplain, a Bethlehem selectman who serves on the working group, said during the board’s meeting on Monday. “The estimate is in three to five years all ash trees will be gone. So the thinking is that we should be somewhat proactive as a town in how we manage those ash trees because they will have to come down or they will just fall down.”
The suggestion by the working group is to reach out to town road agent Brett Jackson to see if he can begin identifying ash trees that could be a hazard, such as any near town hall or along public roads, where they could take out power lines and shut down power, he said.
“We should start to proactively think about it and try to manage it before we have an issue,” said Caplain.
Not at issue would be trees in the woods that will fall but are not at risk of falling onto buildings or roads, he said.
Selectman Mike Bruno suggested that the town reach out to the state forester’s office in Lancaster to see what the state is doing regarding ash trees and if it has any resources for towns like Bethlehem.
The town can also contact the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension for any possible resources there, said Veronica Morris, chair of the Select Board.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, the emerald ash borer, native to Asia, is the most destructive forest pest in North America and is present in the New Hampshire counties of Grafton, Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan, leaving, at the moment, only Coos County without any beetles.
Millions of New Hampshire’s landscape and forest ash trees are at risk, and the advancing spread in the state will impact residents, landowners, and municipalities, which will face management decisions, said Department of Agriculture representatives.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the beetle is responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees across 30 states.
State agriculture officials say human activity can move the beetles to new areas in just a few hours and they recommend that firewood, which is responsible for the introduction of the pests into new areas, should be burnt where it is bought or found.
