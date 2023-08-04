Town Prepares For Decimation Of Ash Trees

With the emerald ash borer making its way northward into New Hampshire, one northern Grafton County town is considering being proactive by identifying those ash trees at risk of falling onto municipal properties and buildings or onto public roadways. (Photo contributed by the N.H. Department of Agriculture)

One town in northern Grafton County is preparing for the decimation of ash trees from the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle species that is becoming more widespread in New Hampshire and is making its way northward.

The new sustainability working group in Bethlehem recently discussed the phenomenon and how to protect the town from trees at risk of falling onto municipal property and buildings or public roadways and has recommended to the Select Board that the town actively manage it.

