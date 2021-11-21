Town Promises ‘19 Audit Will Be Done Soon

Woodsville is caught up.
So what about the town?
The Woodsville Fire District recently completed six years of audits, from 2015 through 2020, to bring its books up to date — and avoid $250 daily fines for non-compliance.
During a presentation of the final audit (2020) at the Dr. John A. Bagonzi Community Building on Nov. 16, District Administrator Kevin Shelton said the town now lagged behind.
“Having to be fined $250 a day is unique to Woodsville, N.H. If it was applied to other entities locally, there are many that wouldn’t be in compliance. One of them would be the Town of Haverhill,” he said.
The town’s 2019 audit remains incomplete, he said.
“If you apply the same standard, the same scale of justice, to the Town of Haverhill — who today would be 320 days late on their 2019 audit — they would be assessed $80,000. So just think about that and let it sink in for a minute,” he said.
Reached earlier this week, Town Manager Brigitte Codling said the 2019 audit will be completed “very soon.”
According to Codling, when she was hired in April 2019, the town had a single administrator (Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher), no bookkeeper, and had gone without a full-time town manager for months.
“That put us quite behind in 2019 with reconciling the books,” Codling said. “Since then we have filled positions, gotten people trained, and reconciled the books, which took us well into 2020.”
“We then retained an audit firm for the 2019 audit and the 2020 audit. However, the auditors can only do one year at a time. We are being told they are nearly done with the 2019 audit and will move right onto 2020 once [they are] done with 2019.”
Shelton’s comments were a swipe at the town government.
Relations between the town and precinct have been increasingly chilly, because of several contentious issues.
This year the Town of Haverhill proceeded with the formation of a town fire department, which Woodsville declined to participate in, and state legislation (House Bill 2) severed financial ties between the town and precinct, requiring Woodsville taxpayers to fully fund precinct operations.
Meanwhile a lawsuit over the Woodsville Highway Department remains in Grafton County Superior Court.
It centers on the town-precinct cost sharing agreement, and the town’s withholding of WHD payments from 2019 through 2021 (until HB2 passed) because of disagreements over that agreement.
Woodsville officials claim that a partial summary judgment issued on Oct. 29 will require the town to fork over $800,000 in back payments.
Town officials disagreed, claiming the “worst-case scenario” would have them pay $400,000. The town has filed a motion to reconsider, which is pending. A trial is scheduled for February.
