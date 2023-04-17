Town Promoting LVRT Rivefront Extension

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town is looking to promote its extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the downtown.
Proposed signage notes the LVRT Riverfront Extension is “Coming Soon!”
Designed by St. Johnsbury marketing company Flek Inc., sign panels featuring a map will be discussed at the next Development Review Board meeting on April 27.
The full St. Johnsbury to Swanton, 93 miles of the LVRT, is expected to be open for use soon, and St. Johnsbury officials hope to encourage trail users to make their way into the downtown. The town created the Three Rivers Path with plans to connect to the LVRT. Some of it is complete, accessed from Bay Street, including a pavilion on Bay Street.
Three signs are proposed to alert LVRT users of the coming trail extension to the downtown. The signs note, “Enjoy a short and scenic ride or walk to Downtown St. Johnsbury’s restaurants, stores, services and attractions.”
It also notes a completion date for the extension of summer 2024.
“That’s the goal,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “I think it’s pretty aggressive, but I really want to try to do that.”
With considerable federal funding help, the $1.5 million project will create a trail that follows more of the Passumpsic River behind the Ralston Purina building.
Initially, it was the town’s hope to see the trail get to the river sooner from the LVRT parking lot, but the railroad company was not willing to support a crossing in that area, said Whitehead.
This will require users to travel on a portion of Bay Street before picking up a trail that tracks with a section of the road that leads to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The trail then breaks toward the river south and east of the Ralston Purina building and maintains its riverside path north to the Bay Street pavilion.
The signs proposed would be 72” by 48” and be imaged on white aluminum. One would go at the existing trailhead for the LVRT off South Main Street. Another would go on Bay Street trailhead. Another sign, likely smaller, is proposed for the Welcome Center.
The DRB will consider the application for the signs on April. 27. Member Keith Chamberlin said he would recuse himself from the consideration and vote as he is co-owner of Flek.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.