Town Promoting LVRT Rivefront Extension
The town of St. Johnsbury is looking to post "coming soon" signs for the extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town is looking to promote its extension of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the downtown.

Proposed signage notes the LVRT Riverfront Extension is “Coming Soon!”

