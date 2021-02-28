The St. Johnsbury Select Board is continuing to move toward the renovation of the old Armory building on Main Street into a police and dispatch center.
Last Monday, the board gave its okay for the town to pursue a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state to help pay for the environmental clean-up of the Armory site.
“This will be for planning and remediation of the Armory in order to prepare it for site development into a police and dispatch center,” said Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak as he briefed the board on the project.
The board also held a public hearing on the project Monday, but there were no questions from the public.
The town has already applied for another $500,000 grant from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Officials say the two grants together — if awarded — would pay for most of the Armory clean-up.
The 103-year-old Armory at 1249 Main St. has been closed for years due to environmental contamination including asbestos, lead and PCBs. But according to the town’s Burlington-based consultant “White + Burke Real Estate Advisors,” the gymnasium on the back of the building could be removed while the front part is reconstructed into a new police/dispatch facility.
If all goes as planned it’s possible the town could have the new facility open and operating by September of 2023. But only if the town starts the permitting process this summer and a public bond vote passes in the fall. That would allow the environmental clean-up of the site to begin in the summer of 2022 followed by construction in November.
The estimated cost of the project, including the site clean-up, is about $5 million dollars.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, had most recently been the home of the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department until the town closed it in 2009.
Looks like the perfect building to house the police. Plus it was once an armory, so it's a little bit fortified. With those narrow windows they can shoot from when the civil unrest gets out of hand due to the high taxes inciting everybody. j/k I do think it's a great idea to make use of that fine old building.
