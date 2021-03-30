Town Pursuing Legal Action Against Owner Of 427 Main St.

The Town of Lyndon is moving forward with legal action against local landlord, Rick Schwag.
Schwag’s apartment building at 427 Main St. was the scene of a dog attack on a young boy in February. The boy was seriously injured and a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.
But the town select board voted unanimously on Monday to take legal action against Schwag for the ongoing and uncorrected health and safety code violations in the building after hearing an update from Lyndon Deputy Health Officer Patrick McLaughlin.
“We’re just asking the select board at this time to look into legal proceedings against the property,” said McLaughlin. “Those violations that were noted in the health order have not been corrected and deadlines have passed.”
The Vermont Division of Fire Safety and Town of Lyndon Health Officer Deb Smith have both conducted health and safety inspections of the property — before and after the dog incident — and said they found numerous violations. Smith then issued a health order requiring Schwag to address the issues.
On March 11, Vermont Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling sent a letter to Schwag informing him that he was no longer allowed to rent one of the apartments in the building because of safety code violations which pose “a significant risk to the occupants and first responders.”
The building has been described by inspectors as a “severe hazard” with multiple fire and rental code violations, no hot water, exposed electrical wiring, several wild animals and a “heavy haze of cigarette smoke.”
The building has been the subject of multiple inspections in recent years. Reports cite violations throughout the building to include large amounts of garbage and debris around the property and in its hallways, a decaying front porch with “rotten and broken boards,” evidence of mold, nonworking smoke/CO detectors and a lack of fire exits.
