Town Resorts To Zero Sort Recycling

BURKE — Sorting out recyclable items isn’t worth the effort so the town has resorted to a zero sort process.
Rather than having a crew sort through the recycled items discarded by townspeople, most of the material is now placed in a roll-off dumpster outside the recycling center behind the town office building on School Street in West Burke.
“It’s because we don’t have the volume to produce enough material to make any money on,” said Town Administrator Mike Harris.
The board of selectmen voted during their September meeting to move to zero-sort with Casella now picking up the co-mingled recyclables. The dumpster outside the recycling center belongs to them.
Storage of recycling items at the recycling center building became an issue as the material would not be collected until a sufficient volume was reached to justify a pick-up.
“It was just getting more and more difficult to get rid of that material and make sure that it gets recycled,” said Harris.
Casella is charging $120 per ton to truck away Burke’s recyclables. Harris said a cost-savings is expected by the change to zero sort.
“We feel based on the numbers that it should reduce the cost of recycling,” he said.
The change to zero sort should cut the hours of operation at the recycling center in half, said Harris. The hours of the recycling center are 3 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Three part-time employees work at the recycling center. Two of those people also are employed to assist with curbside pick-up of trash and recycling.
Recycled items and trash destined for a landfill are picked up curbside in Burke on different days.
Townspeople are directed to recycle cardboard, junk mail, newspapers, magazines, office paper, plastic bottles, jugs, tubs and lids, aluminum and steel can and glass bottles and jars.
Items that can’t be included in recycling include: plastic bags; coated paper items like containers with a plastic lining such as waxed coffee or soda cups and waxed paper plates; disposable items like Styrofoam™, napkins, paper towels, tissues, plastic utensils, condiment packets, straws, stirrers and coffee pods; dirty recycling or liquids, plastic wrap, films or tarps; dishes and baking glass.
It’s still profitable for the town to take the time to gather cardboard, package it and sell it. The volume of cardboard taken in is considerably higher than plastics, said Harris. On average, three tractor-trailer loads of cardboard leave the recycling facility each year compared to a single tractor-trailer load for plastics.
“Cardboard has always been most profitable,” said Harris.
Townspeople should flatten out their cardboard before leaving it out for recycling pick-up.
Harris said it makes sense now for the town to move to the zero-sort option with Casella, but if the market improves for some recyclables the town could return to in-house separation and processing.
Town officials said the change to Casella’s collection does not diminish Burke’s promotion of widespread recycling. The move does not add any items to the landfill, they said.
