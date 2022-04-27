Town’s ARPA Wish List Exceeds Amount Of Funding

WEST BURKE — The town’s wish list for ARPA fund spending is bigger than the amount of federal dollars available, and selectmen say they need to be selective.
Board members met for a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the best ways to spend the town’s share of federal funding that is being distributed as a response to the pandemic. Based on size, Burke’s allotment is $408,034.04.
There are 14 named items with dollar figures on a list of potential ARPA spending options shared by board member Christine Emmons that total $540,133. Also on the list are named items with no dollar figures that the board feels could benefit the town like solar power, fire department upgrades, roadway improvements, new garbage truck, and the purchase of dilapidated buildings that are blights on the community.
Drawing much discussion of the potential expenditures during the board’s hour-long meeting were topics like assisting with the purchase of land in East Burke for a town forest ($77,000), helping with the buildout of broadband ($90,033) and setting aside a chunk of ARPA for the construction of the town garage ($200,000).
One of the items that appeared on Emmons’ list was dismissed as unlikely to be funded: $40,000 for the construction of a town pavilion outside the town office building in West Burke.
“I don’t think that’s really a priority,” said Emmons. “I guess if the pandemic was to really come back, it might be handy, but I don’t know that that really serves the best purpose overall.”
Members seemed committed to $22,000 for a generator, $12,200 for meal site ventilation and $4,000 for air purifiers. The rest of the items on the list are still being considered.
The town’s broadband representative Jennifer Barone provided four ARPA spending options for broadband. Board members discussed the possibility of supporting all four or only one or two or none at all.
NEK Broadband suggested broadband spending “opportunities” for the town.
• Opportunity #1: $9,167 for .5 mile spur along White School Road with 10 addresses with 4/1Mbps (two of which are priority) that would cost $27,500 to build, but will be $9,167 with the matching funds.
• Opportunity #2: $47,333 for a 3-mile spur along Brook Road. This would serve seven unserved addresses (two of which are priority) and 15 with 4/1Mbps (six of which are priority).
• Opportunity #3: $18,033 for a 1.25 mile spur along Victory Road. This would serve two unserved addresses along this spur (one of which is priority) and 8 with 4/1Mbps (one of which are priority).
• Opportunity # 4: $15,500 for 0.9 mile spur along Marshall Newland Road. This would serve one unserved addresses along this spur and 14 with 4/1Mbps (two of which are priority).
Priority addresses are places where there are schoolchildren or people with telehealth needs.
No decisions were made by the board, which, if any, to support, but “opportunity” one received the most positive response during the meeting.
“I was kind of thinking that that one would be worth doing. I mean you’re serving 10 houses with that ($9,167),” said Emmons.
Only one townsperson attended the meeting, Cathie Wheeler, a member of the Burke Conservation Commission. She was there to witness the conversation, hoping to hear selectmen support the commission’s request for $77,000 of ARPA funds to purchase land in East Burke for a town forest. She didn’t hear full support.
The land, owned by Rick Prescott and Sally Schlueter, is 103 acres. Private donations, grants and money from the conservation fund have raised about $45,000, but that’s about $77,000 short of the asking price agreed upon in a sales agreement.
Wheeler said Prescott and Schlueter have been patient with the commission’s effort to raise the money to buy the land and are supportive of the plan to see it become a town forest, but they won’t wait forever.
“They are willing to wait and see if the Select Board would consider some ARPA funds,” she said. “And if they had some assurance that we were going to be able to raise the amount necessary to make the purchase, they’d extend a little bit.”
Emmons seems willing to allocate some ARPA money but not the full $77,000, while selectmen Joe Allard and Mark Daigle say there are other town priorities that the money would be better off covering.
“I’m not really all that in favor of a town forest,” said Allard. “It seems like the infrastructure stuff to me is more important, like roads and things that are established.”
Said Daigle, “If we didn’t have all this other stuff on the list … but we have all this other stuff that really does need attention.”
Wheeler said investing in the town forest is a long-term benefit for townspeople.
“It really could be a draw for bringing new young people in,” she said. “I mean, you always need new people to do all these volunteer jobs and new people who are willing to step up and do community service and serve on various boards as well as opening up businesses.”
She said she’s been on the commission since it was formed in 2007. At that time, the idea was planted that Burke should be looking for land for a town forest.
“We have not found that property until this opportunity arose. And the price is right. And it’s an incredible property. I mean, I think you’ve got to come out and see it before you decide whether it’s worth saving or not,” she said.
If a deal can’t be struck with Prescott and Schleuter, she said, they’ll list it and it will sell.
“And then it will not be available to the town as a place to go and either hunt or walk or enjoy the wildlife or see a wetland,” said Wheeler.
No decision was made during the spending conversation related to the town forest request, but selectmen said it would be discussed further during their regular meeting on Monday. Emmons told Wheeler they hope to be able to give the commission clarity on how much, if any, ARPA funding will be available.
“I might consider some but certainly not the 77 thousand,” she said.
