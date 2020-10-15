Town Seeking $500,000 EPA Grant For Armory Clean-up

The Saint Johnsbury Armory building on Main Street.

The Town of St. Johnsbury is applying for a $500,000 federal grant to help pay for the environmental clean-up of the Armory building on Main Street.

St. Johnsbury Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak told the select board on Monday that the grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the 20 percent local match could cover a huge chunk of the estimated cost of removing Asbestos, lead and PCB’s from the building.

