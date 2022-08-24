Town Seeks Public Input On ARPA Funds

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town is working on its plan to allocate the $2.1 million in funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), of which $1.6M remains unobligated, and is asking residents to share their opinions with canvasors who will be attending St. J Final Fridays Aug. 26.
ARPA, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, allocates $350 billion through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) to help state, local, and tribal governments to address the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original ARPA limitations were lifted as the final rules for the funds were issued, making the funding flexible and eligible for any general governmental service.
Town officials will be soliciting input to help determine how more than $2 million in funding will be used. After the canvassing at Aug. 26’s Final Fridays, additional focus group and community engagement events will take place throughout the fall at times and dates to be determined.
The community feedback process is being conducted by HCH Enterprises, a New England-based public sector consultancy that specializes in ARPA resource allocation.
“As we work to identify appropriate projects for these funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, we understand that it is critical to engage with as many members of our community as possible,” said St. Johnsbury town manager Chad Whitehead. “The more input we receive from community members, the more we can ensure that the investments we make with the funding will provide the greatest benefit to our residents for generations to come.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.