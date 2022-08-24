Town Seeks Public Input On ARPA Funds
ST. JOHNSBURY — The town is working on its plan to allocate the $2.1 million in funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), of which $1.6M remains unobligated, and is asking residents to share their opinions with canvasors who will be attending St. J Final Fridays Aug. 26.

ARPA, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, allocates $350 billion through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) to help state, local, and tribal governments to address the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original ARPA limitations were lifted as the final rules for the funds were issued, making the funding flexible and eligible for any general governmental service.

