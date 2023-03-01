Town Seeks State Help For Local EMS Challenges

The town of Littleton on Monday entered into an EMS contract with the town of Franconia. (Photo contributed by Littleton Fire Rescue)

LITTLETON — Less than a week after meeting with the Franconia Select Board regarding a possible EMS contract extension, the Littleton Select Board is inviting state representatives and an executive councilor to their March 13 meeting for a wider discussion about the challenges facing towns and if any state money could be available to help.

On Feb. 22, both boards discussed extending their mutual aid Emergency Medical Services transport contract, set to expire on March 31, by a few more months, and perhaps even beyond that, with a long-term contract, if it meets the needs of both parties.

