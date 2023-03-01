Town Seeks State Help For Local EMS Challenges

LITTLETON — Less than a week after meeting with the Franconia Select Board regarding a possible EMS contract extension, the Littleton Select Board is inviting state representatives and an executive councilor to their March 13 meeting for a wider discussion about the challenges facing towns and if any state money could be available to help.
On Feb. 22, both boards discussed extending their mutual aid Emergency Medical Services transport contract, set to expire on March 31, by a few more months, and perhaps even beyond that, with a long-term contract, if it meets the needs of both parties.
Franconia has had a challenge finding enough personnel and had to disband its Life Squad. The challenge to find personnel became an even greater one after both towns inked a 10-month contract in May 2022.
Littleton Fire Rescue, too, has had challenges with recruitment and retention and at times had no one to respond to Littleton when LFR sent a crew to Franconia and Franconia had no mutual aid to provide coverage in Littleton.
“It was a pretty good discussion that we had, but I really think it’s bigger than what we need to try to deal with,” said Littleton Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
He asked Carrie Gendreau, vice-chair of the Littleton Select Board and a member of the New Hampshire Senate, to reach out to other local lawmakers with invitations.
Receiving invitations will be state Reps. Matt Simon, R-Littleton; Dave Rochefort, R-Littleton; Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton; and Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem; and District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.
“I think it would be worthwhile to let them know what’s going on in small communities and what it’s costing us,” said Emerson, who noted a Feb. 21 memorandum that new LFR Chief Chad Miller sent to Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason. “Chief Miller was saying that two other states around us, Maine and Vermont, were setting aside funds for supplement.”
“They have their own ways of dealing with it,” said Miller. “Those are just two of our border states.”
In his memo, Miller said there has been much attention to EMS staffing issues across New England, where states are recognizing that the EMS system is in crisis.
St. Johnsbury, Miller noted, is in talks with CALEX Ambulance to merge operations with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department to offer a regional EMS system; Vermont House Bill 263 recommends funding via Medicaid a reimbursement of $20 million over 5 years for all transporting agencies and creating a blue ribbon commission to regionalize EMS systems; and Maine, whose EMS has been in a state of crisis for years, is recommending a $70-million-a-year, 5-year funding infusion to support all transporting agencies, with $25 million being infused into agencies in immediate danger of failing.
In New Hampshire, to a lesser monetary extent, $2.2 million has been invested to pay for EMT and advanced EMT training, and the state’s Department of Safety EMS Recruitment and Retention Committee concluded that there is no single measure that can positively change the current hiring crisis, but recommended collaboration and partnerships, such as working with other communities.
“So something probably has to happen to get the state of New Hampshire to realize that it’s going on in our state, too, and so I thought if we could start it a little bit here in the North Country then maybe we’ll make some difference,” said Emerson.
