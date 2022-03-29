Town Seeks To Shore Up Its Volunteer Network

After initial discussions between some neighbor-helping-neighbor groups in December, the town of Bethlehem is seeking to grow a cadre of volunteers and outreach volunteers to check in on and help the town’s most vulnerable residents.
In late 2021, Bethlehem became a SmallActs community, which encourages North Country residents to display small acts of kindness to neighbors, be it visiting with food or a greeting or helping with a chore.
A few months earlier, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethlehem Cares launched as a direct assistance program to help any resident who needs assistance beyond the food pantry and town welfare office. The organization that assesses a requested need accepts private donations for residents who might have difficulty paying for an emergency expenditure.
In 2017, based on a model that is now in communities nationwide and across the world, a nonprofit called Organized Acts of Kindness for Seniors (OAKS) was founded in Bethlehem by resident Kay Kerr, with the aim of helping seniors remain in their homes as they age and assisting with such things as house cleaning, yard work, grocery shopping, and drives to medical appointments.
Recently, selectmen Bruce Caplain and Chris Jensen met with Kerr for the next step forward in the groups’ collaboration.
“Her idea is to have some volunteers, starting small, maybe five volunteers, and identify some vulnerable people in town, maybe five per person, and just have those people reach out on a regular basis,” Caplain said during Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting. “It doesn’t have to be daily, it could be weekly, but periodically reach out and make sure they’re okay and see if they need anything.”
If residents do need anything, those needs will be referred to OAKS, which can follow up with its volunteers, he said.
Jensen said Bethlehem Cares might be interested in becoming involved with the effort.
In addition to the idea of parceling out private donations to those in need, Bethlehem Cares was also founded with the thought of having a small corps of volunteers to help other residents with chores, he said.
Until now, Bethlehem Cares never really had a chance to explore the volunteer component, which is now the next logical step, said Jensen.
If someone needs their house cleaned, Kerr can make arrangements for that, said Caplain.
Volunteers can also help those with limited mobility get out of bed or change dressings, or arrange for someone who does that, he said.
“These volunteers are really just outreach, who talk to people and call them and see if they need anything, and if they need anything, go back to Kay,” said Caplain. “At this point, we are just looking for volunteers. I just want to start small. We have four volunteers already. If you know someone who wants to volunteer, please let us know … We just need a couple more volunteers to get it going.”
