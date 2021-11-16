Town Seeks Volunteers To Direct $1.7M In ARPA Spending
LYNDON — Want to help the community put a lot of money to good use?

Here’s your chance.

The Select Board and Village Trustees seek volunteers to serve on a joint subcommittee, which will guide spending of $1.7 million in federal funds awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The nine-member subcommittee will be comprised of one Select Board member, two trustees, and six community representatives. It will begin work early next year.

Those wanting to participate are asked to submit a letter of interest to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith (justin@lyndonvt.org) by Dec. 1.

The ARPA allocated a total of $350 billion for state and local governments to offset pandemic-related costs. Local governments in Vermont received $200 million of that total.

Lyndonville will be allocated $1.34 million and Lyndonville will get $348,000. Those funds will be delivered in two equal installments. The first installment was received this past summer and the second is expected in 2022.

ARPA funds can be used for the following purposes: Support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by COVID, replace lost public sector revenues, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructures.

