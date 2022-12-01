Town Supports Cost Effective Animal Control Solution

LYNDON — The town has settled on a cost-effective solution to its animal control problem.
In next year’s proposed budget, the Lyndonville Police Department would receive under $1,000 in additional funds to purchase snare poles, so that officers can safely move dogs when needed.
It would address ongoing problems with animal control enforcement.
Animal control officer and municipal pound manager Cindy Cady works a full-time job and is not available to handle animal complaints during the days.
For that reason, Lyndonville Police respond to daytime animal control calls when they can. However, LPD lacks the tools and the budget for animal control duties.
The snare poles will address that issue.
The compromise solution was hammered out during a recent Select Board budget session. It was supported over more comprehensive options: To either shift the animal control officer position and $12,000 annual salary to the police department, or hire a second animal control officer to cover daytime hours.
“It was decided by the Select Board that if a call comes in during [Cady’s] work hours, it will come to us and we will assess it. If it needs to be handled right away, we’ll do it. If it can wait, [Cady] will take care of it when she can,” said LPD Chief Jack Harris.
The move comes in response to a rise in unaddressed canine complaints.
According to Town Administrator Justin Smith in September, the current lack of oversight has created problems.
Too many dog owners have not complied with mandatory licensing and rabies vaccination requirements, Smith said.
Town records show there are 632 licensed dogs, well below typical numbers.
More worrisome, the town is fielding a growing number of calls about dogs biting people, attacking other animals, and wandering freely in violation of leash laws — and owners are not being held accountable.
