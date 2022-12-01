Town Supports Cost Effective Animal Control Solution
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — The town has settled on a cost-effective solution to its animal control problem.

In next year’s proposed budget, the Lyndonville Police Department would receive under $1,000 in additional funds to purchase snare poles, so that officers can safely move dogs when needed.

